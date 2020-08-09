The Michigan Wolverines have actually upgraded their 2020 football lineup.

The Michigan Wolverines’ football program just recently launched its upgraded 2020 lineup, that included numerous significant weight as well as number adjustments for returning employees.
The inbound freshers course was additionally contributed to the lineup, with the elevation, weight as well as jacket number for each novice consisted of below. We start, nonetheless, by exposing all the number adjustments that returning gamers have actually made because in 2015 finished.
Number Modifications
• Elderly WR Nico Collins— No. 4 to No. 1
• Fifth-year elderly RB Chris Evans— No. 12 to No. 9
• Redshirt student S Sammy Faustin— No. 17 to No. 9
• Redshirt student CB Vincent Gray— No. 31 to No. 4
• Redshirt student S German Environment-friendly— No. 13 to No. 33
• Student WR Giles Jackson— No. 15 to No. 0
• Redshirt fresher CB George Johnson— No. 22 to No. 24
• Redshirt fresher S Quinten Johnson— No. 23 to No. 14
• Junior K Jake Moody— No. 3 to No. 13
• Redshirt fresher DE Mike Morris— No. 80 to No. 90
• Redshirt fresher DE David Ojabo— No. 71 to No. 55
• Redshirt fresher CB Jalen Perry— No. 3 to No. 16
• Redshirt junior P Brad Robbins— No. 3 to No. 91
• Redshirt fresher POUND Charles Thomas— No. 13 to No. 36
• Redshirt student RB Christian Turner— No. 3 to No. 28
• Redshirt fresher POUND Joey Velazquez— No. 9 to No. 29
Weight Modifications of 10 or Even More Extra Pounds
• Student TE Erick All— 229 extra pounds to 242
• Redshirt junior OL Joel Honigford— 284 extra pounds to 305
• Redshirt junior DT Donovan Jeter— 290 extra pounds to 318
• Redshirt fresher OT Trente Jones— 294 extra pounds to 305
• Redshirt fresher OT Trevor Keegan— 316 extra pounds to 327
• Elderly FB Ben Mason— 270 extra pounds to 254
• Redshirt fresher DE Mike Morris— 262 extra pounds to 276
• Redshirt fresher DE Gabe Newburg— 250 extra pounds to 265
• Redshirt student TE Luke Schoonmaker— 242 extra pounds to 252
• Redshirt fresher OT Jack Stewart— 291 extra pounds to 318
• Redshirt student DE Taylor Upshaw— 240 extra pounds to 256
• Fifth-year elderly facility C Andrew Vastardis— 319 extra pounds to 296
• Redshirt fresher POUND Joey Velazquez— 213 extra pounds to 224
Freshmen Levels, Weights as well as Jacket Numbers
• No. 0– CB Andre Seldon (5-8, 172)
• No. 2– RB Blake Corum (5-8, 200)
• No. 3– WR A.J. Henning (5-10, 185)
• No. 4– QB Dan Villari (6-4, 227)
• No. 6– CB Darion Green-Warren (6-0, 180)
• No. 6– S R.J. Moten (6-0, 213)
• No. 7– S Makari Paige (6-3, 192)
• No. 8– POUND William Mohan (6-1, 205)
• No. 13– CB Eamonn Dennis (5-10, 180)
• No. 14– WR Roman Wilson (6-0, 180)
• No. 17– DE Braiden McGregor (6-5, 260)
• No. 25– POUND Cornell Wheeler (6-0, 231)
• No. 26– POUND Kalel Mullings (6-1, 233)
• No. 31– S Jordan Morant (6-0, 207)
• No. 32– DE Jaylen Harrell (6-4, 235)
• No. 34– POUND Osman Savage (6-1, 242)
• No. 41– POUND Nikhai Hill-Green (6-1, 225)
• No. 65– OL Zak Zinter (6-6, 334)
• No. 74– OL Reece Atteberry (6-5, 304)
• No. 79– OL Jeffrey Persi ( 6-7, 302)
• No. 88– TE Matthew Hibner (6-3, 233)
• No. 94– DL Kris Jenkins ( 6-3, 265)
