The mini-braids : hairstyle vintage-perfect for the beautiful season

True, Proust’s madeleine, some of the hairstyles remind us of our early school years. In a time when our scrunchies, barrettes, and wire-heads were the accessories cool from our beauty treatments. If some trends have since disappeared, others have gone through the time with success. This is notably the case of the half-tail accessorised that we saw reborn at the last Chanel show, but also mini-braids. Seen in Alexander McQueen at the last Fashion Week, these fine mats operate a return that is not without fine with us. Simple and quick to make, this hairstyle looks bohemian is ideal as soon as the coming of beautiful days. Declined to infinity, we opt for the minimalist version : two mini-braids at each end of the face. Classic but very stylish !

The mini-braids : the inspiration Sharon Tate

If these mini-braids revive delicious memories of childhood, they are also closely related to the one of the hairstyles that are emblematic of the american actress disappeared, Sharon Tate. Real beauty inspiration of the 60’s, the hollywood legend had a tragic destiny had made a sensation on the red carpet of the Cannes film Festival in 1968. Middle parting, hair let loose and the four mini-braids framing his face… Sharon Tate scored the Croisette forever. Fifty years later, it was australian actress Margot Robbie, who paid homage to him by reborn this hairstyle during the presentation in Cannes of the film of Quentin Tarantino, ” Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” A return initiated definitely official when the arrival of summer. Last season, it was the hair of all the festivals. Under a bob or bandana way pirate, long hair, or short cut, at the beach or in the evening… The mini-braids were not finished seduce us.