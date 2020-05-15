The mini-braids sign their big return

Hair flagship of the 90’s, the mini-braids join us again on our heads, all in minimalism. On the steps of Cannes with the courses of schools, the tendency has for a long time marked the spirits, and sign his or her return to a retro style to the sleek. Decryption.

The 90’s were definitely not finished with us. After the return of scrunchies, barrettes, and scarves, mini-braids come back also in the spotlight, and become the trend spring-summer 2020. We opted for two simple braids on the front, or several hair-thin, the result is intended to understated and a bit retro for the more nostalgic.

The mini-braids adopted by the influenceuses

Instagram is obviously the best social network to find the latest trends. The influenceuses are photographed being crowned pretty braids thin and minimalistto stick to the vintage-inspired mini-braids. Several variations are nevertheless exposed, which makes the trend more accessible and attractive. Maria Pombo opted for two braids pretty thick on the front of his face, and tie with scrunchies black, contrasting on her blonde hair, while Rosa Crespo, she prefers the minis and multi-braids, thin without ties at the end. Two different results for a result of more in vogue, and simple to make.

Seen on the catwalks

Behind every trend there is a hidden creator. During the paris fashion week on September 30, 2019, Alexander Mc Queen presented the trend of braids ulta thin to the taste of the day. The iconic Vogue Russia subsequently photographed and sublimated the very in vogue Gigi Hadid in the above two mini-braids, in a style that is effortless and sportswear.

Margot Robbie re-launched the trend in 2019

In 1968, Sharon Tateiconic american actress, sported on the red carpet of Cannes, four mini-braids and was a sensation. During the last climb of the market, Margot Robbie held to pay tribute to him by braiding finely four strands close to her hair, and reviving a free movement. Today, while the world adopts it in his own way but warning of this trend is essential : the sobriety and glamour.