The mini-series history Grant will be available from Memorial Day — Just about TV

The string History comes to create Grant, a mini-series dedicated to an important period of american History, the Civil War, following the life of a military figure and policy of the United States : the general Ulysses, S. Grant, portrayed by the actor Justin Salinger, who would become the 18th u.s. president.

The three episodes will be scheduled three nights in a row, from the Memorial Daymay 25.

This holiday in the United States has not set a fixed date, but it is held on the last Monday of the month of may and pays tribute to the american veterans who died for their country in all conflicts combined. A release date symbolic, therefore, for this series, which is evolving in the context of the american civil war.

Posted on the Youtube account official channel History at the end of April, the trailer a little over two minutes ad color : a lot of action on the field of battle, tinged with political thought, all under the guise of heroism controversial. A series where everything is neither all black nor all white.

The mini-series Grant traces the acts of the general self-titled in the form of semi-documentary, since the scenes are interspersed with expert opinion, adding an extra look at what is being shown. The invoice for the trailer and the reputation of the chain have announced a thrilling entertainment and very informative, which is back on an american hero whose life inspires discussions (corruption, interference, use of alcohol), described in the trailer to once as “the hero not heroic,” but also as ” the best general of his time “, who played an important role in the victory of the Union over the Confederates, and thus in the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Like the series Vikings, also produced by History, we can expect a quality program for this mini-series, whose executive producer is none other than Leonardo DiCaprio !

Appointment on the 25th of may.