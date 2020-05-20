The MIUI update 12 will be available for these smartphones Xiaomi, including Mi 9 and Redmi K20

Xiaomi has officially launched today MIUI 12, its last and the new version of his ROM a custom user interface for devices Xiaomi. With the launch of the MIUI 12, Xiaomi also introduces several new key features of the MIUI 12, including floating windows, the super-wallpapers, the privacy-enhanced, etc

But, more importantly, one thing everyone is waiting for is knowing when the last update of MIUI 12 will be available for their devices. Xiaomi has also announced today the date of departure and the smartphone that will initially receive the latest update MIUI 12. Xiaomi has announced that the MIUI update 12 will be held in two rounds and in the first round, the update will be available from June 2020 to smartphones, Xiaomi is following.

MIUI 12 Release schedule for Round 1 from June 2020

Mi 9

Mid 9T / Redmi K20

Mid 9T Pro / Redmi K20 Pro

The timing of release of MIUI 12 for Round 2 will include the following devices