The MIUI update 12 will be available for these smartphones Xiaomi, including Mi 9 and Redmi K20

Xiaomi has officially launched today MIUI 12, its last and the new version of his ROM a custom user interface for devices Xiaomi. With the launch of the MIUI 12, Xiaomi also introduces several new key features of the MIUI 12, including floating windows, the super-wallpapers, the privacy-enhanced, etc
But, more importantly, one thing everyone is waiting for is knowing when the last update of MIUI 12 will be available for their devices. Xiaomi has also announced today the date of departure and the smartphone that will initially receive the latest update MIUI 12. Xiaomi has announced that the MIUI update 12 will be held in two rounds and in the first round, the update will be available from June 2020 to smartphones, Xiaomi is following.
MIUI 12 Release schedule for Round 1 from June 2020
- Mi 9
- Mid 9T / Redmi K20
- Mid 9T Pro / Redmi K20 Pro
The timing of release of MIUI 12 for Round 2 will include the following devices
- Remi Note 7
- Remi Note 7 Pro
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- POCOPHONE F1
- POCO F1
- Mi Pro 10
- Mi 10
- POCO F2 pro
- POCO X2
- Mi 10 Lite
- Mid Note 10
- Mi 8
- Mi 8 Pro
- Mi MIX 3
- Mi MIX 2S
- Mi 9
- Mi 9 Lite
- Redmi Note 7S
- Redmi Note 9
- Mid MAX 3
- Mi 8 Lite
- Redmi Y3
- Redmi 7
- Redmi 6 Pro
- Redmi Note 6 Pro
- Redmi Note 5
- Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Redmi Y2 / Redmi S2
- Redmi 6A
- Redmi 6
- Mi Note 3
- Mi MIX 2
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi 8
- Redmi 8A
- Redmi 7A
- Redmi Note 9s
- Redmi Note8
- Mi Note10 Lite
- Redmi 8A Dual
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
See our previous article for more information on the new features of MIUI 12, and more.
