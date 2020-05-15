The MixtapE! This Katy Perry, JoBros, and more new music musical

Friday new music is an exciting prospect but a daunting one for any music lover.
It is essentially a holiday where the favourite artists of the fans and faces charges drop off their latest offerings for the world to hear, flooding the streaming services, and retailers digital a multitude of goodies sound. But who has the time to sit and listen to everything before you update their reading lists? There are just too many good things! (And, if we are honest, usually a few stinky too.)
In fact, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
One more week, music lovers. And how do we know, with the time that is nothing more than a circle flat in these times of social distancing? The onslaught of new music, of course. To this day, you have probably already given Katy Perrythe last hymn of a spin and may even be lost in the soft vibrations summer of the new Jonas Brothers tracks, but this is really only the tip of the iceberg.
As always, we have listened to (almost) everything and we are back with our choices for the best of the best of the week. Your playlist for the weekend of may 15 to 17, 2020 is arrival. Take pleasure in!
Jonas Brothers feat. Karol G – “X”
The JoBros are back today with a double release, and while “Five More Minutes” is a bop in its own right, is this collab sensual and summer, with the colombian superstar who makes us vibrate. The summer of 2020 may be different from anything we have ever known, but as long as we have bops like this one, we might be able to do it.
Noah Cyrus – “Young & Sad”
Miley Cyrus‘kid sis has filed his second EP today, the title apocalyptic THE END OF EVERYTHINGand on the first listen, we found ourselves struck by this piece standout, which finds the singer struggling with the darkness around it. “I don’t want to be young and sad, one more day / I don’t want to feel numb or crazy until I am”, she admits in the chorus, very close, before will compare to his older sister in the second verse. “My sister is like the sun / She always brings a good light to wherever it will go”, she sings. “And I was born in the rain / When they have turned off the flame / Blessed in his shadow.” Ofa.
Sofi Tukker X Gorgon City – “House arrest”
In addition to providing a DJ set daily on Instagram since the beginning of the social distancing, our duo preferred compound of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern one way or another has also found the stamina to connect with the duo English EDM for this excellent track, encouraging everyone to continue the party at home. “This will not last forever, treat your sadness with a smile / We may not have the following until that we stay inside for a while,” sings Soph before encouraging everyone to put in his best Sunday and to find a way to take advantage of their home stop. Socially responsible and it’s slap in the face? We have no other choice than to stan.
Chloe x Halle – “Do”
the Grown-ish stars and Beyoncé the protected is put in motion with this slice of R&B shimmer and very sexy. And the video that accompanies it? They have done this. A total service. Enter.
Charli XCX – “hymns”
Proving that she is the pop star with the most innovative and the most avant-garde of the game, Charli has released what I feel now, his fourth studio album recorded entirely in isolation at the global pandemic of sars coronavirus. Working virtually with employees scattered around the world, she has somehow delivered a collection really consistent which focuses on our time the most unique in the time. It is worth to be listened to, but if you need us, we’ll move on to the piece out contest, an ode to the kind of nights that we all lack sorely in this moment, in the foreseeable future.
ZHU feat. Tinashe – “ONLY”
If this song Charli you have not missed the dance, this sublime collaboration between one of the stars of the pop the most asleep and the musician EDM will certainly do. It is a stunning with a beat drop that larvae will crawl under your skin, refusing to leave until you dansiez literally.
Col3trane feat. Kiana Lede – “Clutch”
This collaboration between north london and the amateur american is an upcoming R&B seriously sensual, the kind of thing that you put on late in the evening when you have the eyes in the room. It’s scorching hot.
Lennon Stella feat. Charlie Puth – “Feelings of the summer”
This collaboration between Lennon and Charlie, shown on the Scoob! soundtrack, is the kind of pure pop that will make you feel the summer sun on your skin even if you continue to shelter-in-place. A good feeling at the time when we most need it.
Yuna – “Stay where you are”
The singer malaysian had not the intention that this superb version independent hits as hard as it does with a large part of the world in quarantine, but she has certainly taken on a whole new meaning. “This song hits harder at the moment because we are all isolated in our homes, some even away from their loved ones. Although we are separated, it is pleasant to remember,” stay where you are “and when all is finished , we will be together again “, she wrote on her Web site. “There is a strong sense of unity in the song that I like. When you listen to it, you know that whatever you are passing through, you are not alone.” And, please, do what she says.
Tracks bonus:
Donna Missal – “Let me let me fall”: The latest single from the upcoming album of the singer of alternative rock is talking to an ex that she does not let them in to hurt her again. Very relatable.
FLETCHER with Kito – “Bitter”: The rising pop star has partnered with the australian producer for this hymn of rupture perfectly mean-spirited. It is a bop.
ALMA – “Nightmare”: Finally the first album of the singer of Finnish pop-alt and the author-composer in demand, Have You Seen Here ?, is finally here. And it was worth the wait. This piece of deep house copper us blown away, but the entire LP deserves your attention.
Izzy Bizu – “Faded”: The English singer is back with a filler dance track and retro is positively dynamic.
Chantel Jeffries feat. Shaylen – “Meet me later”: This collab of well-being is a delight dance-pop, undeniably effervescent.
Good listening!