The MixtapE! This Lady Gaga, Rosalía and more new music musical

Friday new music is an exciting prospect but a daunting one for any music lover.

It is essentially a holiday where the artists, fans and new faces to file their latest offerings for the world to hear, flooding the streaming services, and retailers digital a multitude of goodies sound. But who has the time to sit and listen to everything before you update their reading lists? There are just too many good things! (And, if we are honest, usually a few stinky too.)

In fact, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

To this day, you have probably already embarked on a one-way flight in the direction of Lady Gagait is Chromatica and can even be given Britney Spears‘output the surprise of the “Mood Ring”, a bonus track from four years to 2016 Glory, a listen or two, but this is only the tip of the iceberg in regards to the new music that this week’s short has to offer.

As always, we have listened to (almost) all this in the hope of eliminating the winners and we are back with our choices for the best of the week.