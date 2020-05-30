The MixtapE! This Lady Gaga, Rosalía and more new music musical

Friday new music is an exciting prospect but a daunting one for any music lover.
It is essentially a holiday where the artists, fans and new faces to file their latest offerings for the world to hear, flooding the streaming services, and retailers digital a multitude of goodies sound. But who has the time to sit and listen to everything before you update their reading lists? There are just too many good things! (And, if we are honest, usually a few stinky too.)
In fact, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
To this day, you have probably already embarked on a one-way flight in the direction of Lady Gagait is Chromatica and can even be given Britney Spears‘output the surprise of the “Mood Ring”, a bonus track from four years to 2016 Glory, a listen or two, but this is only the tip of the iceberg in regards to the new music that this week’s short has to offer.
As always, we have listened to (almost) all this in the hope of eliminating the winners and we are back with our choices for the best of the week.
Your playlist for the last weekend of may 2020 has arrived. You can thank us later.
Lady Gaga and Elton John – “Sinus top”
Travel can still be limited, but thanks to Mother Monster loving, nothing prevents us more to transport us to Chromatica without leaving the safety of our living rooms. And his fantasia dance-pop inspired by the 90’s, from the beginning to the end, a true gift. This piece is out of the ordinary, with its sumptuous production house and its outro wild drum and bass, is paradise.
Rosalía & Travis Scott – “TKN”
After being bound on a remix of the rapper “The higher in the room” at the end of last year, the duo somewhat unlikely continues to explore their relationship of collaboration with this mix of reggaeton-trap to know how to really win their trust and confidence. Although we have never really imagined these two meet, there is something that works.
Ricky Martin & Carla Morrison – “Recuerdo”
The superstar Latin teamed up with the singer in indie-pop mexican to this number of mid-tempo his dreamy new EP, surprise, Pausa. The track painful find the two lost in a haze of memories of old love, and yet there is something almost suffocating in their desire. It is a showstopper.
Diplo feat. Thomas Rhett & Young thug – “Dance with me”
Only Diplo could bring together a duo as disparate as these two for a banger country-pop blessed, featured on his new EP that just came out Snake oilthis will enable you to respond quickly to its application as a licensee.
Kygo feat. Kim Petras – “Broken glass”
The princess of pop’s rising sounds like home in the middle of his too house patented by DJ Norwegian. If you are looking for a way to discover his sublime new album Golden Hour, Here it is.
Lucky Daye feat. Baby’s face – “Shoulda”
If you’re in the mood for a R&B really smooth, look no further than the latest offering from the native of NOLA, which is found in the sample Toni Braxton while communicating with the voice the most iconic of the genre. It is scorching hot.
Keiynan Lonsdale – “Old”
On this track standout from his first album Rainbow Boythe Love, Simon and The flash The star proves that his musical career, emerging is not a simple project of vanity. He means business and has the chops to back it up.
Dolly Parton – “When life becomes beautiful”
The icon of the country returns to give us a little hope at the time when we most need it.
Celeste – “I can see the change”
The soul singer soul Finneas (alias Billie Eilishbrother and collaborator of trust) as a producer of this new single, mind-blowing, a piece extremely optimistic on the hope and change that is skyrocketing, in large part, thanks to his voice smoky.
Zella Day – “My game”
On the last taste of his next album Where hides the devil, Zella fact of the disco via ABBA and it’s slap in the face absolutely.
Tracks bonus:
Cam – “Redwood”: The queen of the campaign-sings this thing that takes you back to where you come from, no matter where you might go. Imminemment relatable and quite moving.
Saisha Bassi – “Cash flow”: The artist neo-soul, East London an introduction seductive with this bop intoxicating.
Devault & Manila Killa feat. Griff Clawson – “You and me now”: The trio offers a dance floor haunting that lingers long after the fall of the low.
Monsta X – “Fantasy”: The superstars of K-pop are coming up with another banger percussion, which makes the look almost impossible easy easy in the process.
Watson – “Kitty Kitty”: After he made a name by writing for the likes of Post Malone and 21 Wild, the singer-songwriter proves that he has a potential star with this piece intriguing, written after six months of celibacy, self-imposed.
Good listening!