The MixtapE! This list of playing Coachella for you to hold until October

The bad news? If you had tickets to Coachella this year, you’re going to have to wait a little.
As we all know, the global pandemic of coronavirus that has put a large part of the world to the shutdown has forced events like the music festival SoCal annual well-liked to postpone their plans. And this means that the holders of bracelets planning to go to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for a weekend from 10 to 12 April or the weekend of two from 17 to 19 April should now stay in place, in the hope to get together this fall when the show can continue.
The good news? You don’t have to wait until October to listen to the music of groups and artists that were to occur on the main stage or in one of the many tents scattered across the park. And even better, there is no race to the tent of the Sahara to the main stage to catch acts that occur consecutively or, worse still, at times conflicting! In the effort to bring Coachella in your home and on your own schedule while you wait for the report, we are here at the MixtapE! have set up a playlist of 20 of our favorite acts of this year’s program. So enjoy your flower crowns, mount your speakers and prepare to dance!
Travis Scott – MODE “SICKO”
Kick off with this banger from the hit album of the headliners of the Saturday 2018 ASTROWORLD. This will help to create the atmosphere.
Frank Ocean – “Pyramids”
Just try not to think about how this piece of nine minutes and most of the first album of the headliner of Sunday 2012 Channel Orange would have been to hear live under a sky desert star-filled.
Lana del Rey – “Doin ‘Time”
The recovery by LDR of the iconic Sublime song, featured on his album of 2019 Norman F – king Rockwellit is perhaps one of the best things she has released in years.
Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer”
Let’s just hope that Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ ignguests of this success for the MC rising, keep October open on their schedules.
Charli XCX – “Disappeared”
It is time to increase the BPM with this banger with Christine and the queens on the album 2019 Charli.
Calvin Harris – “Feel so close”
Do you remember when Calvin sang on his songs? This bop off his album of 2012 18 months will always be a fave.
Doja Cat – “Say like that”
There is a reason why the song disco-kissed album of Doja in 2019 Bright pink became his first Top 10 hit. And this is because it is excellent.
Kim Petras – “Sweet Spot”
Keep the atmosphere of the disco with this album title 2019 Kim Clarity.
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”
Nas was supposed to make its debut at Coachella just a few days after his 21st birthday. Turn his record of bending gender, breaking very strong in his honor.
Orville Peck – “Dead of Night”
While you are in the mood for country, slow down things for a second with this piece of cinematography and sumptuous from the first album the crooner hidden Pony.
Disclosure – “Magnets”
OK, let’s go back to the dance. Get your heart rate up with this piece of bad mood of the album Caracal brothers Lawrence in 2015. Featuring the voices of Lorde, this song influence tribal is still slamming.
Marina – “How can you be a breaker of the heart”
There is something so deliciously pure and pop in this song on the album of 2012 Heart electra, recorded at a time when the welsh singer was always by Marina and the Diamonds.
Cat cashmere – “Don’t trust anyone”
There were a lot of features on the first album of DJ Norwegian 9released in the year 2017, but none have been as winning this title with Selena Gomez and Tory Lanez. You can trust us in this matter.
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Warm-blooded”
This track opus CRJ-2015 Emotion is absolutely the song all the more strange that she has never been out. And we mean that as a complement of the first order.
Conan Grey – “Maniac”
Between the words faith and unique production to the sparkling synths of the 80s, this single from the first album of Conan Kid Krow is a complete success.
Anitta & Pabllo Vittar – “Sua Cara”
While the two superstars brazilian were to occur on Saturday, there was no doubt that they would have met in the course of a set for a performance of this track from Major Lazer 2017 with the two.
Jessie Reyez – “Hard to love”
Jessie has never released a bad song, but we remain biased to the introduction of star that it has received on this piece from the album of Calvin Harris in 2017 Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.
BIG BANG – “BANG BANG BANG”
Turn this banger of the album 2016 of the Korean Boy Band MANUFACTURED and try to forget that their first performance since 2017 will have to wait a little longer.
Mura Masa – “Live as if we were dancing”
We are approaching the last straight. Lose yourself in this piece with Georgia from the album 2020 the british producer R. Y. C. before we refresh it and call it a day.
TOKiMONSTA – “Love That Never”
Now, refresh yourself with this track chill of the album’s 2020 producer based in L. A. Oasis Nocturno.
If you want to keep the good vibrations, go here for a list of all past performances of Coachella that you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home!
Watch NBC News Special Report: Pandemic coronavirus Tuesdays at 22 h AND / 19 a.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC, and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the pandemic of sars coronavirus and advice on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to https://www.cdc.gov.