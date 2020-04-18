The MixtapE! This list of playing Coachella for you to hold until October

The bad news? If you had tickets to Coachella this year, you’re going to have to wait a little.

As we all know, the global pandemic of coronavirus that has put a large part of the world to the shutdown has forced events like the music festival SoCal annual well-liked to postpone their plans. And this means that the holders of bracelets planning to go to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for a weekend from 10 to 12 April or the weekend of two from 17 to 19 April should now stay in place, in the hope to get together this fall when the show can continue.

The good news? You don’t have to wait until October to listen to the music of groups and artists that were to occur on the main stage or in one of the many tents scattered across the park. And even better, there is no race to the tent of the Sahara to the main stage to catch acts that occur consecutively or, worse still, at times conflicting! In the effort to bring Coachella in your home and on your own schedule while you wait for the report, we are here at the MixtapE! have set up a playlist of 20 of our favorite acts of this year’s program. So enjoy your flower crowns, mount your speakers and prepare to dance!