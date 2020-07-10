The MixtapE! This SHE, Anitta, Katy Perry and more new music musical

Friday new music is exciting but daunting for any music lover.

Essentially, it is a day of festivity where artists, fans and new faces to present their latest proposals for the world to hear, the flooding of the streaming services, and the digital retailers from a multitude of sound options. But who has the time to sit down and listen to everything before you update your reading lists? There are too many good things! (And, if we’re honest, usually a couple of stinky too.)

In fact, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We’ve survived another week, the music lovers. And you know what that means: it’s time to dig in the bag of the innovations that have made their way to the streaming services. As always, stepped in to do the job for you, giving you (almost) all listening in the hope of finding the cream of the cream.

Outputs high-profile of several superstars to new discoveries and exciting, what follows are our choices for the best of the week.