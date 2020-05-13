the mom of Kim Kardashian provides for a gift quite original for Christmas

The members of the family Kardashian can boast to have always struggling to find gift ideas during the Christmas season. With a fortune estimated at nearly $ 2 billion in 2019 (of which close to 1 billion just for Kylie Jenner) it is difficult to imagine that Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie or Kendall Jenner struggling to make ends meet. And for this Christmas 2019, Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the clan Kardashian/Jenner has had a gift idea very original. Exit the (too) classic books, clothing, beauty products, and other hand bags, for Christmas, Kris Jenner has decided to offer Botox injections to his family and to his children.

“Who doesn’t like the Botox ?”

An idea that has the merit to go out of the beaten track, which she unveiled with the highly populated People. “Who doesn’t like the Botox ?“, asked the mother of the family, the most famous of America. The mother of 64-year-old has continued his argument : “It has always been great for me. I think it works if you are responsible and that you are dealing with a doctor. This is something that I use since a long time“.

Kylie Jenner has had a lip augmentation

In order to offer Botox injections to his family for Christmas, Kris Jenner is associated with Botox Cosmetic®, to deliver gift cards of a value of $ 100 (90 euros approx). Unfortunately, People do not specify who will be the lucky (and lucky) among the relatives of Kris Jenner to benefit from a Botox injection that is offered. However, it is difficult to imagine that Kylie Jenner will refuse this gift. In fact, if the mother of Stormi has several times vowed never to have plastic surgery, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters and Jenner had, however, admitted in may 2015 having to resort to a lip augmentation.