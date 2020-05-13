the mom reveals his anxiety and his helplessness in the face of the reactions of his son

It is a mom distraught and very anxious, who has asked for help from its community on social networks. Jesta Hillmann, a former participant of the show Koh-Lanta, and now influenceuse, lives in this time of nights, very difficult. While she has everything to be happy with his beloved Benedict Assadi, the young woman of 28 years living a daily life exhausting. In fact, his son, Juliann, at the age of 9 months, no longer sleep peacefully. Worse still, the boy has a behavior very strange when he finds himself in his bed. Frightened and helpless, Jesta decided to ask for help in its community in Instagram. “Juliann suffers from night terrors. It has all of the symptoms, we don’t really know what to do. Do you have any tips, advice ? “, she asked. His fans, always willing to help, have wanted to learn more to find a suitable solution.

“He’s like possessed “

In his description, Jesta Hillmann described a terrifying situation : “He’s like possessed. We do not intend to, he doesn’t look at us and screams to death. Limit the choke. It is red and sweating, like a sleepwalker “. Nights exhausting for the mother but also for Benedict Assadi, who feel helpless in the face of the behaviour of their baby. For the moment, the young woman has not communicated on the possible solutions made by its fans. It is hoped that she was able to find a quick solution for his little Juliann can find nights and full

