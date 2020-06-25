The moments of the most incredible ever transmitted in The incredible family Kardashian

This month of June, E! 30 years ! To celebrate, we look back at the great moments of pop culture.

Hard to believe that in a moment, The incredible family Kardashian it was not on our screens, especially when one knows that the series has made its debut on the E! there are nearly 13 years.

Since then, we’ve followed the clan Kardashian-Jenner, while he was living very high and very low, especially with the infighting between the sisters, or the love of separation all the more brutal. But, in contrast, there have been great moments (like the birth of children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie !).

Despite a spot, one constant remains : the madness !

The sweet madness and joyful, with the deception of Khloé and Scott Disick against Kris Jenner and events less sympathetic as Kim losing her diamond earring in the ocean (don’t worry, she did eventually find).