The monsters of the film in images

Check out two new images from the film The New Mutants.

To the despair of fans, the release of the film The New Mutants has been postponed over and over again. While the adaptation of the comics of Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz had to finally come out this spring, the epidemic of COVID-19 has prompted Disney to change again the release date.

Waiting to see the film a day in the dining room, two new images have been shared by Cinfax Magazine. The first picture is a battle between what appears to be the mutant Illyana aka Magik, played by Anya Taylor-Joy and the terrifying Demon Bear.

The second image shows the face of the wicked nightmare The Smiley Men, that are directly related to the past of Illyana.

The cast of the film includes Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Blu Hunt (The Originals) and Alice Braga (I Am Legend).

For the time being, The New Mutants no longer has a release date.

Source : Movieweb / Credit ©Fox/Disney