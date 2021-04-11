The most beautiful mom, Emily Ratajkowski arrives perfect her stage

Proving that she is an exemplary mother who supports 100 percent breastfeeding, Emily Ratajkowski appeared on her social media in charming images where we can see her very happy and extremely beautiful, in her role as a mother.

Let us remember that it was on March 8th that the renowned international model, in company with her beloved husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed her firstborn Sylvester Apollo, who is surely a very well received baby, expected and above all, loved by the famous couple and clear, by her relatives.

After the arrival of her heir, the beautiful writer has given us all her faithful followers, charming, emotional, and super important images, from the moment of delivery, to those intimate moments where she frightens her little one.

After months of showing off her pregnant belly, these new publications thrilled all her followers by posting, as proud mother postcards where she breastfeeds her beloved son, in the snapshot, Emily is seen enlightened to both her and her newborn, and of course, both look radiant.

Although his face is not seen before the camera, you can see how the celebrity breastfeeds him and looks tenderly and a huge love, what if we can notice is the thin blond hair on little Sly’s head, which look like threads of gold.

And, despite the great advances made in recent decades, breastfeeding remains a taboo for society at large, hence images shared by EmRata, one of the most acclaimed faces both on and off the catwalks, are as important to making a gesture as natural as breastfeeding your baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

As happened since she released the news about her motherhood last October, the American model has continued to document this postpartum stage through her Instagram profile by making her followers participate in one of the most important moments of her life.

In this way we ensure that Emily wants to show the world reality after bringing a child into the world and in addition to tender prints next to her child or selfies of her body changes, she has included, of no other means, breastfeeding.

It is not the first time and it will surely not be the last, in which it shares this type of images making breastfeeding visible on social networks, something that the public appreciates, since it is really important that celebrities with great social impact such as Ratajkowski normalize this natural right of women.