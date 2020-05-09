the most beautiful photos of Instagram of the actor and husband of Mila Kunis (PHOTOS)

Nothing predestined Ashton Kutcher to become the hollywood actor that everyone knows today. In fact, the nice young man followed of the courses of biochemistry at university when he was noticed for his great physical. At the age of 20 years, he poses for many clothing brands. It is then that he offers one of the key roles of a whole new series : That ’70s Show. For eight seasons, it will represent Michael Kelsoa character dopey but sympathetic. It is on the filming of this series he meets the one who would later become his wife, the actress Mila Kunis.

However, this is not with it that it will first experience a romance that hyper-publicized, but with the ex-wife of Bruce Willis, Demi Moore. A relationship that will do much talking because of the age difference between the two actors (41 years old at the time for Demi Moore, a 25-year-old for Ashton Kutcher). They will remain married for six years before divorcing in November 2011. During this time, he distinguished himself in romantic comedies (For the best and for the laugh, 7 years of seduction) before you try a more dramatic (The butterfly effect, Coast Guards).

In 2012, it reveals itself to be in a relationship with Mila Kunis. Three years later, they married and became parents of two children : a daughter named Wyatt Isabelle (3 and a half years) and a boy, Dimitri (1 year). If it is very happy on the personal level, Ashton Kutcher knows a passage to empty the cinema. His interpretation of Steve Jobs in the biography of the inventor of Apple did not convince the critics. It is still television that he will bounce back : he joined the cast of the hit series My uncle Charlie, replacing Charlie Sheen. The one who was in 2009 the male user the most followed on Twitter has taken its distances with the social networks for some time. This prevents power from time to time in the account to Instagram as you can see in our best-of of his best photos.