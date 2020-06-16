The most demanded, the most hardcore,… what actors and actresses more time in Hollywood ?

Nicolas Cage has the most shooting over the last five years, in front of Samuel L. Jackson.

Some stars have the reputation of spending more time in front of the swimming pool or in the social networks in the trays. Others, however, you need to work to maintain their lifestyle or to respond to the demands.

In the case of Nicolas Cage, the rescue of the debts is obviously the engine. According to a survey carried out by PartyCasino, is far and away the actor, the more plodder of Hollywood. In the past five years, has been in 27 feature films, of which none was a real success at the box office.

Five lengths behind him, Samuel L. Jackson, confirmed that it still maintains the shape. Like Brad Pitt, who completed the podium with 21 fiction.

On the female side, Margot Robbie wins without discussion, with 19 shots (one less than in the fourth classification, Will Ferrell). Following Nicole Kidman (ninth with 16 films) and Natalie Portman (xiv with 15 feature films).

This top 50, shows that the young puppies are much less likely to papys. Only Margot Robbie and Timothy (43rd place…) were under 30 years of age. While they are four and have 70 years or more. Women are only 15 of 50. And the interpreters of color are only six. The proof that there is still a long way to go in the way of equality and diversity in Hollywood.