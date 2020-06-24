The most important character in the MCU is not even in the most movies

At this stage, the movie world of Marvel is simply a force of unprecedented proportions.

The MCU comprises a variety of genres, tones, styles and platforms. The links between the cinema, the television shows and the source material canon is good enough for the die-hard fans and drives are spinning their wheels for the rest of their lives, and the plans for new additions keep coming.

When fans reflect on what makes the MCU and the best way to understand the complex characters, there’s a character that stands out.

Even if it is not in most of the movies, some fans are convinced that Loki is the most important character in the entire MCU. Here’s why.

Loki is played by Tom Hiddleston

It could be difficult to remember now, but in 2009, the MCU was not yet a source established to know about the film. In fact, he was regarded as an innovative, but risky – the success of which was certainly not guaranteed.

This is the reason why an actor like Tom Hiddleston was considered his audition for one of the movies as a new day of work. “I was thinking that I auditionnais for a movie. You know, an interesting part in an interesting movie. At the time, the Marvel universe is – that is just to create Iron Man. And I said to myself: “I’m going to try. “I didn’t expect to be cast out,” said Hiddleston.

At the moment, Hiddleston had a couple of acting credits to his name, but he was certainly not the household name that it is today. He had been in some tv movies and had a recurring role in the series of suburban Shootout, but nothing that could be considered a revolutionary role. When he auditioned to be Thor, he had not in the head, Loki. He auditioned for the role of Thor, which is now called “crazy”.

According to the testimonies, the casting team immediately knew that it was not good for Thor, but they saw it immediately as the perfect Loki. Fans tend to agree.

Loki is a complex character

Loki is perhaps best known for its alliances in the flow. Fans never quite know where it is or how to read their actions, which leaves them in constant search of plot twists and betrayals.

Although it might make Loki one of the greatest villains of the MCU, this also makes him one of the most interesting characters and complex of the entire franchise.

Most of all, the relationship between Loki and Thor rivalled with the fans. Some fans have even developed a sort of trilogy of “the secret,” Loki added to the existing in the films. Let’s look at the first Thor, the first movie of the Avengers, and then Thor 2 provides an arc of a fascinating character that explores the jealousy of Loki to his brother Thor.

The fans are of according to Loki, even when you despise his actions, and is the heart of a great villain who digs deeply.

Loki is the most important character?

Some fans have gone so far as to say that Loki is the most important character in the entire MCU. This is not only due to its complexity, as the brother jealous, but because of the impact it has on the events of the series of films connected.

A more Reddit on the subject makes a compelling argument to suggest that Loki is the catalyst behind most of the greatest conspiracies of the MCU.

In the examination of the specific actions that Loki takes in Thor, The Avengers, Thor 2, and the Endless Wars, the commentator clearly indicates that the impacts of Loki are powerful and very important for the whole of the MCU. One of the participants said that all this is taking place on a small piece of the life of Loki: “All this in a small fraction of your life. “

Although Loki did not figure prominently in many films and is certainly not one of the main characters in the MCU as a whole, it is clear that its impact is far-reaching – perhaps even enough to make him the most important character of all.