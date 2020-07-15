The mother of Britney Spears claim to have knowledge of the state of their finances

The singer Britney Spears — Zuma / Panoramic / Starface



The mother of Britney Spears, Lynn, has filed an application to know the state of the finances of his daughter and learn more about the confidence you have. The interpreter of the Toxic was put under the tutelage of his father, after he had been placed in a psychiatric hospital in 2008. His father, Jamie, as well as lawyers, have been appointed as their legal guardian.

Lynn Spears, meanwhile, has been left out of the affairs of his daughter and demand, since last year, to become more involved. According to documents obtained by

The Explosion this time, I would like to be informed about everything that happens within the PAL Revocable Trust. The latter was created in 2004 with the goal of putting the two wires from the star to the housing, so as to meet the needs of Britney Spears.

Purpose of the guardianship ?

The current guardianship is valid until the 22 of August of 2020. Jamie Spears is no longer the legal guardian of his daughter from the past month of September, due to his health problems. The judge has chosen the person in charge of the care of the singer, Jodi Montgomery, as the new guardian.

Fans of the star, on the other hand, believe that Britney Spears is a prisoner of this guardianship and that is not managing their social networks, to prevent him from talking. They already have

shown to ask for his ” release “. Recently, the rumors of the call for the help of the singer outside of their supervision, resumption, when the latter made reference to the “Planet of 9” in one of your publications on Instagram, to to worry about about Rose McGowan.

Britney posted about the “Planet of 9” a new planet in our solar system. bwt @rosemcgowan made a new album, “Planet of 9” that’s a question of freedom… #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/eUvEbbC6wr — Robin (@VegasneyBitch) July 9, 2020

The actress has released an album, Planet 9a synonym for a safe place for people in situations of danger.