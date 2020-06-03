The mother of Céline Dion, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, is dead at the age of 92 years

“Maman Dion” died Friday at the age of 92 years. It is as well that Thérèse Tanguay Dion, the mother of Céline Dion, was fondly known in Quebec.

In July, his eldest daughter, “Claudette Dion had announced that his aging mother had developed memory problems, as well as problems with hearing and visual acuity,” according to the Journal de Montréal. “Maman Dion died peacefully in her home, this night, surrounded by his family “, said Friday the company in quebec Productions Feeling, which manages the career of the singer.

Wife of Adhemar Dion, died in 2003, Thérèse Tanguay Dion is the mother of 14 children, of whom the youngest, James, has sold nearly 250 million albums. It had launched the career of the as a pre-teen at the age of 12 years, by sending a tape with ” It was only a dream “, a song she had written, to the impresario, Rene Angelil.

“You wrote my destiny “

It was in January 1981 that the record falls in his hands. The producer, who would become her husband, had been impressed by the voice of the young singer. Celine Dion had confided in four years after the death of her husband.

Thérèse Dion has hosted for several years a cooking show on tv, while marketing its ready meals under the trademark ” pies Maman Dion “. She has also created the “Fondation Maman Dion,” which helps school children quebecers between the ages of 5 and 16 years old and from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"Mom, we love you so much… We will dedicate the show tonight and I will sing for you with all my heart," tweeted the singer, 51-year-old, by posting a photo of the family together. She is currently on an international tour for his album " Courage ", the first for ten years. Friday night it was in Miami, Florida.

Mom, we love you so much…

We will dedicate the show tonight and I will sing for you with all my heart. // Mama, we love you so much… We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx…

📸 : Richard Gauthier pic.twitter.com/5kQDL1ILbs — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 17, 2020

“I realize now more than ever the importance of the role of a mother. Not only you have given me life, but you have also written my destiny. I love you mom, Celine “, wrote the star on Instagram for the last mother’s day.

“There was only a single mom, and the one that has high and accompanied one of the greatest voices in the world became extinct. All my condolences to the family Dion “, regretted on Twitter Steven Guilbeault, the minister of canadian heritage (Culture).