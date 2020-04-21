The mother of Lady Gaga reveals the mental health problems of his daughter

During a recent interview with the Web series “Through Mom’s Eyes” today, the mother of the pop icon, Lady Gaga, Cynthia Germanotta, has revealed a truth unknown to the childhood of Gaga.

The mother of Lady Gaga spoke about the problems of depression of its famous daughter, describing how the bullying has affected the mental health of the young Stefani Germanotta when she was in college.

Here’s what Ms. Germanotta said:

“In college, because she was single, she began to experience a lot of difficulties. You know, you feel isolated events. Humiliated. Mocked. And she began to question and to doubt its own abilities. And it is at this time that she developed a depression. ”

Germanotta said they were trying to do their best as a parent to help Lady Gaga, but she has not noticed the depression child of Gaga because she was not familiar with the mental health. She continued:

[We] did not know everything. I felt where I was making mistakes, I didn’t really know the warning signs to look for.

While his career was taking off and that we parcourions the world and talked to people, we realized how many other young people had had similar experiences. Better equipped to cope with its difficulties than it was. “

You can watch the full conversation below.

