the movie adaptation of the saga finds a director

The project of the film adaptation of the video game series of “Just Cause” will be produced by Constantin Film, the origin of the films “Resident Evil” and “Dead or Alive”. The German production company has also tracked down a director.

Nathan Drake will not be the only hero of video game action to get back on the big screen. The adventures of Rico Rodriguez, the hero of the series Just Causesoon to be adapted in the cinema according to the information of The Wrap. The German production company, Constantin Film, has the effect of validating the project with the signing of its future director, Michael Dowse. Director of films such as Coffee & Karim or Acroporawith Dave Bautista, the Canadian is best known for Frankie Wildehis second film was premiered and awarded many times in 2004. The good news is that, above all, to know that Derek Kolstad, the creator of the new icon of modern action, John Wickit will be a good part in the scenario. It should be noted that in a first version of the project in 2017, Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman), which is expected to embody Rico Rodriguez. On this side, nothing has been confirmed with respect to the current proposal. Assuming that all goes well this time and that the production does not change direction at each full Moon, as was the case of Unchartedthe project could easily straighten out the level of Constantin Film adaptations of the film of the video game franchise. As a reminder, this same company had been at the origin of the films Resident Evil and Dead or alivethat had been very poorly received by critics in the decade of 2000.

Developed by Avalanche Studios and published by Square Enix, the series Just Cause – to begin with the first installment released in 2006 for the account of the events of Rico Rodrigueza secret agent raring to go, and lover of a good dose of second degree. In each installment of the saga, was sent by the american secret services in the areas of the world influenced by the political regimes, the oppressors. Their goal : to make a maximum of damage and noise to the reverse. On several occasions, he opposed a criminal organization, the black Hand, similar to the SPECTRUM in the series James Bond. This film should take place in the form of a race against the clock to thwart the plans of the black Hand. If this first movie Just Cause works and packaging The Wrap reports that Constantin Film is planning to make a saga in itself.