The movie Green Lantern is not even worth 1 €, in the eyes of the actor Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds does not recommend the movie Green Lantern released in 2011 in which he played the super-hero Hal Jordan. Directed by Martin Campbell, it is the film adaptation of the comic book from DC Comics.

Warner Bros. Pictures attempted in 2011 to make the film adaptation of Green Lantern from the DC universe. Although he has harvested 210 million at the global box office and $ 116 million at the u.s. box office, the film was badly received either by the critics or the viewers themselves. Besides, it was the first time in his career that Ryan Reynolds was trying on the role of super-hero before he became the now famous Deadpool from Marvel. It is apparently not convinced of this experience since it strongly advises against watching the film.

Green Lantern isn’t worth it, even at fire-sale prices (according to

Ryan Reynolds)

Yesterday, a Twitter user asked Ryan Reynolds if he advised him to rent the movie. ” Green Lantern is available for rent for of $ 0.99 on the Apple TV, it’s been 9 years … is that I’m renting ? “he asked to the actor. Even at this discounted price, Ryan Reynolds has responded negatively. Nine years after the release of the film, the actor of Deadpool does not always recommend not.

Green Lantern is not the worst superhero movie, far from it. The casting was even great with, among others, Tim Robbins, Angela Bassett and Taika Waititi. Even its director Martin Campbell has a very good reputation (Casino Royale, GoldenEye, The Mask of Zorro, etc). What are other factors that have derailed the film, including special effects that were not up to par.

However, as pointed out by another Twitter user, it is about shooting Green Lantern that Ryan Reynolds has met his wife, Blake Lively. The film marked a turning point very important in her life. In spite of this failure film, the actor never misused, and he plays often make jokes about Green Lantern. The scene post-credits Deadpool 2 (2018) is the best example (no spoilers). The next time that Green Lantern will return to our screens, it will be with the new, exclusive series from HBO, Max.

