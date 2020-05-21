The movie with Robert Pattinson has a new release date

It is now the turn of Warner Bros to change its schedule of movie releases following the sars coronavirus. And The Batman finally has a new date !

We have learned that many films have had their release date changed due to the pandemic of the sars coronavirus. Warner Bros comes to announce the change of dates of his upcoming films.

Thus, The Batmanthat was supposed to come out on the 23rd of June 2021 is pushed back to the month of October 2021 and, more precisely, on the 1st October of the atlantic. The shooting of the film Matt Reeves (The Planet of the Apes – Supremacy), held in London, and was suspended last march due to the pandemic of the sars coronavirus. But The Batman is not the only one to see its release date is turned upside down.

In effect, The Flash d’Andy Muschietti and worn by Ezra Miller has been advanced. It will be released at the beginning of the month of June 2022, instead of June 29. On the other hand, Shazam 2with Zachary Levi, is pushed back by several months. The film David F. Sandberg to come out then in November 2022 30 march 2022. The release date of Wonder Woman 1984, as it is, does not change : the movie is still announced for the August 12, 2020.

Note that Warner Bros have not pushed the films DC. In fact, the movie prequel of the Soprano title The Many Saints of Newark do not go out on 4 November but in the month of march 2021. The biopic dedicated to Elvis Presley and directed by Baz Luhrmann will be released on the month of November 2021 instead of the 6 October 2021, as it was originally intended.

One thing is for sure : this pandemic coronavirus has messed up our lives but it must not be forgotten that all these measures are for our good at all. So let’s just patience, while (re)discovering the teaser of the film The Batman of Matt Reeves.

The Batman – Teaser