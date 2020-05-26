the moving letter to Lady Gaga

“When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And while I struggled to understand the meaning of inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember watching my mother putting make-up every morning, irradiated by its ability to put on the costume of the super-heroine that works hard.

Then I began to use makeup as a way to achieve my dreams : to become as strong as my mother. This is how I invented Lady Gaga. I found the super-heroine looked at me in the mirror and seeing what I wanted to be. Sometimes, beauty does not come naturally from the inside out.

But I am very grateful that the makeup has unveiled a part of that courageous of me, that I wasn’t expecting. I came to understand that I had discovered my beauty through my transformation and my ability to reinvent myself. They said that I was weird, but in reality, I’m just “born this way”.

With love,

Lady Gaga”