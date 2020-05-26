the moving letter to Lady Gaga

After being revealed in many of the costumes eccentric in her videos and on stage, Lady Gaga has decided to move towards the series (the chic and blighted in American Horror Story), and then the cinema (without shadow in A Star is Born). Today, she decides to throw in the makeup, the way the smartest. With a very personal speech, the a business woman speaks on his relationship with his body and his esteem of her.
The power of makeup
If the musical tragedy unveiled the pop singer in a different light, a sense of mystery always surrounds our ufo favourite the nature of its relationship with Bradley Cooper its multiple transformations through its relationship with food. It is the source of gossip, a new outfit instagramable or tweet ironic, the star will not leave anyone indifferent.
And if the documentary Gaga: Five Foot Twoavailable on Netflix, will shed some light some and the logs people comment currently all of its facts and gestures, nobody seems to be able to capture who is really Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta once the spotlight turned off.
Today, on his account Instagram, Lady Gaga has wished to reveal a part of herself, with a very personal speech about his transformation and the creation of his alias :
“When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And while I struggled to understand the meaning of inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember watching my mother putting make-up every morning, irradiated by its ability to put on the costume of the super-heroine that works hard.
Then I began to use makeup as a way to achieve my dreams : to become as strong as my mother. This is how I invented Lady Gaga. I found the super-heroine looked at me in the mirror and seeing what I wanted to be. Sometimes, beauty does not come naturally from the inside out.
But I am very grateful that the makeup has unveiled a part of that courageous of me, that I wasn’t expecting. I came to understand that I had discovered my beauty through my transformation and my ability to reinvent myself. They said that I was weird, but in reality, I’m just “born this way”.
With love,
Lady Gaga”