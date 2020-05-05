The moving message of Marc Anthony for the birthday of David Beckham – Latina

We already knew it, Marc Anthony and David Beckham are very great friends. Remember. Last December, the former football player has designated the singer to be the godfather of his son, Cruz, at the age of 14 years. On the photos published on Instagram, we could see the young teenager to pose with her mentor, the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez. At the end of the baptism, the strip had been extended to that great day with a evening very festive. Always on Instagram, the fans had been able to see David Beckham dance like never before with Marc Anthony. “I am proud of my beautiful nephew, Cruz Beckham. Thank you for this honour, David and Victoria !”had written the singer.

A fraternal relationship

Today, Marc Anthony proves once again his attachment to the family Beckham and, in particular, to his friend David. In effect, the interpreter of Tu Amor Me Hace Well just posted a moving message to the attention of the ex-football player for his 45 years. “Happy birthday my brother. You are a human being incredible, a true gentleman and a unique friend. I look forward to see you again. Life 🥂, for the memories, lived experiences and to come ! I love you”, has also written to Marc Anthony to David Beckham. The latter was not slow to respond with “I love you dude ❤️”, thus showing their love and brotherhood mutual.

In sum, a lovely friendship that is doomed to endure !