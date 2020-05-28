the mp Forissier request the support of the State to assist the logistics depots of The Hall

Nicolas Forissier, member of parliament The Republicans of the Indre, has written a letter to the minister of the Economy on “the situation is very worrying of the two logistics sites, The Halle-based Issoudun and Montierchaume, Indre”. The two sites employ a total of 489 employees are very clearly at risk of closure. They are not included in the bid submitted by the seven candidates for the reversal of the sign of The Hall.

Nevertheless, on France Bleu Berry, the direction of the group Vivarte claims to have received the interest of a logistician for the recovery of the two sites. “I ask you to seize this folder with your services, and put everything in order for the State to facilitate and to support, by all means, a recovery solution of the two sites of the river Indre, which are extremely important for the employment of the department”writes Nicolas Forissier in his letter to Bruno Le Maire.