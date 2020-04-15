The “mugshot challenge” is not cool and glamourise violence

When you sail on TikTok, one begins to laugh in front of the challenges without neither head nor tail, which bloom on the network and be astonished in front of so much kindness. It is this atmosphere, fun, and reassuring which made the success of this platform.

However, one of the last challenges which bloomed with our dear·era·s zennials is of pretty bad taste. The people who participate in what is called the “Mugshot Challenge” share so without the pressure of selfies of their made-up faces and bruised fake cocards, blues, and blood. And it is very disturbing.

A big meme/challenge thing rn is to do your makeup like it looks like you got beat up then poses for a pic like a mugshot. (naturally some people are very mad abt this) pic.twitter.com/p7gDRb35LR — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 6, 2020

As its name indicates, the tiktokeur·se·s to take their photo id to the judiciary. It is not known why and from where comes this tendency of anglo-saxon, but it is the videos containing the hashtag have been viewed over 100 million times, including by influencer·is·s who are stuck·e·s.

Why this is a problem ?

What is reproached to this trend, many·of its internet users on Twitter, it is “glamouriser” violence, “romantiser”. At what point has it become cool to make them stop pretending to be a·e criminal·the or feign blows received on the face ?

These selfies adopting poses sulphurous magazines are clearly offensive to all the people who are victims of domestic violence. These are also raised against this challenge, and the influencer’s make-up James Charles, who participated to their heart’s delight.

In a tweeta named Carrie Day was frantic, explaining that she had undergone two operations of the nose because of domestic violence, that she still think about it every day, and that he should apologize. James Charles repliedwithout much finesse, that this was simply a trend TikTok in comparing Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, and that it had nothing to do with domestic violence… in the Face of pressure, the influencer has finished by “apologize” in a tweet, admitting that he sold, removing his stone to the edifice of a challenge rather foolish :

despite the fact that hundreds of other influencers and artists have done something similar, I deleted the mugshot trend because it was never my intention to trigger anyone & it’s a waste of time trying to have an open discussion with people who hate me regardless — James Charles (@jamescharles) April 6, 2020

“Beyond the fact that hundreds of other influencers and artists have also participated, I deleted my mugshot because it was never my intention to offend you, and it is a waste of time to try to discuss with my haters.”

The magazine Dazed advanced with correctness another problem, this time ethnic : children participating in the trend are mainly white and are fed into a sort of fantasy and exoticism of the delinquency.

“The minorities, black, asian, and other ethnic minorities are faced with incarceration rates that are disproportionate in the United Kingdom and the United States. While Whites have the privilege of making the cosplay of the offenders arrested, many people have to live with the reality of the offense of racial profiling and police violence.”

For all these reasons, stop sharing fake mugshots on the Internet. Thank you.