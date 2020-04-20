The multi-billion dollar deal that PSG will have prepared to Neymar not to go to Barcelona

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has prepared a offer multi-million dollar and an extensive contract to provide the brazilian Neymarwith the aim of retain it, and avoid that succumb to its manifest intention to return to Barcelonawhere it has as link to affective his friends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
According to the information replicated by the Spanish newspaper World Sports Barcelona, the brazilian Leonardo, sporting director of PSG, will move on to Neymar a proposal for renewal of contract until 2025, with a salary of 38 million euros per season (more than us $ 41 million), a figure that the Spanish club can not reach.
With this offer, the PSG seeks to exploit the economic weakness of its competitors because of the crisis current by the pandemic of the coronavirus, to convince Neymar of its continuity in Paris. The brazilian arrived in 2017 and his current contract ends in 2022, so that at the end of those four years Ney earn little more than us $ 164 million.
In the event that Neymar had accepted to sign the renewal, it will override automatically the possibility of resorting to FIFA to force his exit from the French club for more than three seasons without renewing the initial contract.
Barcelona holds their intention since last year to get Neymar, although the current economic situation following the interruption of the skills by the pandemic coronavirus makes its return it sounds quite unlikelyexcept that PSG will accept a barter with several players, but the parisians do not seem willing to negotiate at that stage.
Also Barcelona are interested in the argentine striker of Inter milan of Italy, Lautaro Martinez, but the 111 million euros that it cost his buyout clause will also force it to enter into a negotiation of barter, something that before the first reference was rejected by the steering wheel brazilian Arthur, who stated publicly that you do not want to move to the milanese club as part of the payment.
With information of Telam.