The Mummy in TF1 Films Series : why Brendan Fraser has disappeared from the screens ? – Actus Ciné

The Mummy is broadcast tonight on TF1 Series of Films, the opportunity to return to his main actor, Brendan Fraser. The superstar at the time, he disappeared from the radar for a very long time. Explanations.

At the end of the decade of the 90, Brendan Fraser turns into a global superstar thanks to the triumph of The Mummy. He followed that success with the Furious, the Mummy returns and then a Crash. In order to achieve his own stunts, which does not hesitate to pay of your person, the lack of choking on the set of The Mummy where you severely burning your hand on the Journey to the center of the Earth in the year 2007. “I was surrounded by bandages and ice packs for hiking as they are small and lightweight and can be tucked under clothing. I was the construction of an exoskeleton every day” confesses the actor.



To hang in there, Fraser also suffers from the surgery, including a laminectomy, a procedure to remove one or more sheets in the spine. Then it is a lower back that I no longer had and took the réopérer. One of his knees had to be partially replaced, and their vocal cords have dropped out. The actor has spent a lot of time in hospitals for seven years, paying what he described as its willingness to “too much to force, to the point that it becomes destructive”. The other reason of his condition according to him ? The pace of their work : “I had the impression that always work and the repair of things that I had already been repaired, but that was to destroy time and time again for the pleasure of all.”.

In addition to its problems of health, Brendan Fraser has also had to go through a long phase of reconstruction after a sexual assault. In a long interview to GQ magazine in 2018, the actor finally finds the courage to release his word. During the summer of 2003, weakened by his health, Fraser was at the Beverly Hills Hotel for a dinner hosted by the Foreign Press Association of Hollywood (HFPA). It is this organization, which includes the famous Golden Globes. On the way back, which is called by Philip Berk, a former president of the HFPA, which, depending on the version of Berk in his auto-biography, he squeezes the buttocks. The version of Fraser is something more :

“His left hand came up, grabbed my buttocks and one of his fingers touched my anus. And he started to move”. At this time, Fraser is “he felt bad. I felt like a small child. I had like a lump in the throat. I had the impression that I was going to cry”. Since then, the actor and his representatives have asked for an apology from Berk, who denies the version of Fraser. The ex-president of the HFPA, however, has written a letter to the comedian saying : “If I did something that upset the Lord Fraser, this was not intentional and I apologize for that”.

Brendan Fraser has found the strength to speak, thanks to the emergence of the movement #MeToo : “I know that Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, and Mira Sorvino, I have worked with them. I don’t talk to them for years, but these are my friends. I have followed his wonderful movement and these people to be able to say that I had not had the courage to say.” Even has already been expressed on this subject and told us his story, Fraser always says “scared”. Your mood has been slow to change. He commented : “Is that I feel that I need to talk about it ? Absolutely. It is what I wanted to do many times ? Absolutely. Is what they gave me ? Absolutely.”

After the sexual assault, Brendan Fraser falls into a depression that is increasing on the set of the Looney Tunes to take action of Joe Dante. In this comedy, the actor gives the replica of the cartoon characters and play a specialist, deputy Brendan Fraser. Even the cross the real Brendan Fraser at the end of the movie. In this scene, the actor is as divided on the screen and hits himself. “I think at this point I wanted to give him a beating myself before someone else does”reveals-t-it.

Fraser is nothing more than a shadow of itself, the industry of hollywood begin to forget : “The office phone has stopped ringing and I started to wonder why. This is due to many reasons, but [ce qui s’est passé avec Berk] she is one of them ? Yes, I believe so.” His depression has been related to the pressure of being an actor in Hollywood. “I’m not shy or anything, but I felt that it could not be a part of the world of cinema. I felt more in my place”. In 2010, running alongside Harrison Ford in extraordinary Measures before permanently away from Hollywood. The failure of The Mummy 3 has not fixed things and the artist is replaced by Dwayne Johnson in Journey to the center of the Earth 2.

Fraser does not turn on most independent films until his return in the series of the Trust, in which we observed once more. The comedian is doing much better and seems to repeat the pleasure of playing to the comedy, as we see in the Doom Patrol. Embodies the super-heroes Robotman aka Clifford Steele. “Sometimes you can think that you’re not up to the task, which they have failed. This is false. It is a new day, a new era, and positive change will emerge from the testimony in sexual abuse. I am an optimist and I keep hoping”. Now installed in Bedford (New York), the ex-George of the Jungle relaxing doing archery and taking care of a horse that he picked up on the set of the historical series Texas Rising in 2015.

