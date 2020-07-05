The Murder, Lovecraft Country, Borgen, Lucifer… Ten of the series to see (or see again) this summer

There is to see on television in the years 1990 and 2000, the sagas of the summer only to mark our summer vacation. It is not a summer passed without a French television channel broadcast a mini-series in the arc of a narrative as old-fashioned as infallible : a family secret buried again, a heroine in the strong temperament that tries to understand, and the character above suspicion, which eventually turned out to be the villain of the plot. This was, therefore, the point of “Dolmen” or “Zodiac” on our screens, but fans of the series should find your happiness to be entertained.

The bride prodigious

The famous tetralogy of Elena Ferrante, which sold 10 million copies worldwide and translated into 42 languages, has been an adaptation to the small screen in the year 2018. Elena and Raffaella and their friendship born in the 50’s, in Naples, are at the heart of this story.

On France 2, on Wednesday evenings from July 1,

The Killing

The series Danish to accompany the viewers of Art throughout the summer. “Murder” is a thriller nordic redouble. The commissioner’s investigation of Sarah Lund in the killing and rape of Nana Brik Larsen, a young girl of 19 years. Has the police investigation mix family drama and behind the scenes policies.

Every Thursday night in the Art, from 2 July to 3 September

Reef Break

If you can’t do that on an island during their vacation, the paradise of the island of the series “Reef Break” will come to you.

Jack Chambers (played by Poppy Montgomery on view in “FBI : portés disparus'”) is a former surfer known for his talent as a thief who goes to work for the governor’s office and collaborate with the polishing system to solve the crimes.

Friday night on the M6 from the 3 of July

Borgen

A deep dive into the mysterious world of Danish politics with the coming to power of the centrist party, Birgitte Nyborg, played by Sidse Babett Knudsen (“West”), for the post of Prime minister.

At its launch in 2010, “Borgen” (which is the nickname given to the headquarters of the Danish Parliament and the Prime minister’s office), was broadcast in the Art.

In April of last year, seven years after the end of the series, Netflix has announced the order of a fourth season, which will be available in 2022. Meanwhile, the first three seasons are online on the platform from 1 July.

The three seasons on Netflix from 1 July

Agent Carter

Those who know the Marvel universe know about Peggy Carter, a spy during the Second World War, fighting the nazis on the side of the superhuman Captain America.

The plot of the series “Agent Carter” takes place in 1946 : the war is over and Peggy Carter, in spite of himself, left the field to take care of the administrative tasks of the SSR (Scientific Reserve Strategic).

Disney + from the 3 of July

Spies from the series

The Love Of Life

An anthology about love. From the first kiss to the big love, each episode focuses on one of the relationships of the protagonist in order to understand how these different meetings that have been constructed.

The first season will be Anna Kendrick for the main actress.

Available the 9th of July at OCS

Cursed : The Rebel

In this rewrite of the arthurian legend, Nimue combines forces with the mercenaries, Arthur to search for Merlin, and an ancient sword.

In “Cursed : The Rebel”, the actress Katherine Langford take the leading role, far from her character of Hannah in the series of “13 Reasons”.

Posted on July 17 on Netflix

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, is an american football coach in the university is going to be at the head of a professional football club in England.

This comedy series is inspired byan ad for NBC Sports, which dates back to 2013 for the cover of the championship of England football.

Available the 14 of August in the Apple TV

Lovecraft Country

“Lovecraft Country” is based on the eponymous novel by Matt Ruff. It tells the story of Atticus Freeman of his road trip through the America of the 1950s, in full racial segregation.

Available from the 16 of August in OCS

Lucifer

The devil decides to leave the underworld to come to Earth. Takes on the characteristics of Lucifer Morningstar and became the leader of a night club in Los Angeles. When a singer dies before their eyes, it combines with the inspector of Chloe Decker to solve this murder.

The fans were waiting for : the season 5 (which is going to be the before-last) of Lucifer in the destination on the 21st of August on Netflix.

Season 5, Lucifer will be available on Netflix from August 21

