the music industry is mobilizing against racism

The major record labels and many artists have suspended all of their activities, Tuesday, to show their support against the police violence aimed at African-Americans in the United States.

Called The Show Must Be Paused (in reference to the expression The Show Must Go On), this initiative comes in the wake of the sad events surrounding the death of George Floyd, this man of african-american murdered by a white policeman in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week.

The three giants of the music industry (Sony, Warner and Universal), several independent labels and artists coming from all musical horizons have participated in this great movement associated with the Blackout Tuesday that was taking place on the social networks. While some have published an image in black in support of the cause, others have shared inspirational messages decrying racism and police brutality.

Among these singers include Celine Dion, Beyoncé, P!nk, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, The Weeknd, Drake, Demi Lovato, Mariah Carey, Adele, Halsey, Post Malone, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Kesha, David Guetta, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, John Legend, Travis Scott and The Rolling Stones.

In Quebec, artists such as Louis-Jean Cormier, Loud and FouKi also took part in this unprecedented initiative.

