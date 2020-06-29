The music news of the weekend : Björk, Beyoncé, Kanye West & Kid Cudi

(Relaxnews) – While the social distancing became the norm in concerts and festivals that have not been cancelled this summer, the artists continue to reveal new musical projects are cross-cutting. Here is a selection of three pieces of information that may have escaped this weekend.

Björk announces three concerts in the city of Reykjavik

Björk has announced a series of three presentations during the day accompanied by various orchestras in the month of August in Iceland, as the country plans to be completely free of the coronavirus outbreak.

This series of concerts, titled “Björk Orkestral”, will be presented in front of an audience in the concert hall-the Harpa Hall in Reykjavík 9, 15 and 23 of August.

Björk will be joined by the choir Hamrahlíð for their first performance in the morning, but she is going to share the stage with the septet of flute Viibra (Icelandic Symphony Orchestra) during the second and third concerts.

This event, produced in partnership with the Iceland Airwaves, is a concert acoustic with no beats or electronic sounds.

The box office of “Björk Orkestral” opens July 2but the people who could not move on the island, you will be able to continue these concerts on livestream. This issue will also be the opportunity to raise funds and increase awareness of the local associations of the City who come to the aid of women in need, including Kvennaathvarfið.

“I would like to invite you to the concerts to honor the people affected the hardest by the coronavirus and the movement Black Lives Matter, and to honor the many musicians in iceland with whom I have worked over the years,” said Björk in a press release in which it claims to have worked with more than a hundred musicians from Iceland to this day.

Beyoncé shares the trailer for his film, “Black is the King”

The singer and songwriter has announced the release of his film, “Black is the King” in Disney+ on the 31st of July. He has written, directed and produced this film, she is presented as an “album visual”.

It is based on the music of the album “The Lion King: The Gift”, that Beyoncé had released to coincide with the arrival in the room of the last of “The Lion King” of Disney.

While the album “The Lion King: The Gift”, according to Beyoncé, “a love letter to Africa”, “Black is the King,” proposes to “rethink the lessons of the ‘Lion King’ for the little kings and queens today in search of their own crowns.”

According to a press release, this film will celebrate black heritage through the decades. It will tell the story of a young king in search of love and identity that will be the face of the betrayal.

“These timeless lessons revealed and thoughts in the middle of black voices in the contemporary”. It also clarifies that “Black Is the King” has as its goal to celebrate culture and the resilience of black.

The proclamation of “Black is the King” arrives just a week after the surprise of the arrival of the single “the Black Parade”.

Kanye West and Kid Cudi are working together on the new animated series “Children See Ghosts”

Kid Cudi has unveiled a teaser of two minutes to present the cartoon series “Children See Ghosts”, which is based on the collaboration album of the same name, published by Cudi and Kanye West in 2018.

This animated series is produced by japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Kid Cudi lends his voice to the character of Kid Fox and Kanye West on the Kanye Bear.

The music of this teaser is no other than the title of “4th Dimension” of the duo of rappers.

The details of the project “Children See Ghosts” are few in number today, but Cudi said in its chain of YouTube this project will soon land.

The album, “Children See Ghosts” had not gone unnoticed, winning the 2nd place in the ranking Billboard 200 albums since its release in June of 2018.



