The music of Arnold Schwarzenegger

On the occasion of the release of “Terminator – Dark Fate”, you can immerse yourself in the universe of the prototype muscled of the american dream.

Conan, Hercules passing by Last Action Hero, Total Recall, Predator, Batman and many others, the musical programming of Pierre François pulls out a few excerpts from the soundtrack of films in which the hero is a former bodybuilder of austrian origin, while allowing for a flight back to parallel worlds . A program presented by Susana Poveda and directed by Denis Soula .

Thirty-five years after the release of TermanitorArnold Schwarzenegger age today 71-year-old, found the whole team of the saga and, in particular, the producer James Cameron and actress Linda Hamilton for a sixth part of the adventure of the famous cyborg .

I’ll be back

Directed by Tim Miller ( Deadpool ) the film, which is the continuation of Terminator 2 ( 1991 ) this a time in which Sarah and John have managed to prevent the last Judgment . Don’t get me wrong, humanity is not saved so far !

Twenty years ago, Arnold, champion of bodybuilding, won the title of “Mr. Universe” . It comes out of the anonymity in embodying the hero of the film Conan the Barbarian John Milius ( 1982 ) created by the novelist Robert E . Howard ( then Conan the destroyerRichard Fleisher ) . Conan, who, as a child, witnessed the massacre of his parents by Thulsa Doom, is reduced into slavery . Become a wrestler, he starts out in search of the assassin . The music is composed and conducted by Basil Poledouris :

Schwarzenegger sees himself propelled in the firmament of the cinema of science – fiction with the first Terminator made in 1984 by James Cameron . For a journey back in time packed full of special effects, unpublished at that time, he has taken on the role of the killer robot in Los Angeles with a mission to kill Sarah Connor, a young pregnant woman whose child must save humanity . The music of composer and singer Brad Fiedel, which explores a new sound universe with the electronic technology of the time, is now rooted in our collective imagination :

FBI Agent in The contract John Irvin, mercenary in Predator, police in russia Double relaxation, it becomes an essential figure of the action films of the 1980s and 1990s before embarking on the comedy . Back to the force, Total Recall Paul Verhoeven, an adaptation of a story by Philip K . Dick that places the viewer between dream and reality, is one of his best movies where he co-stars with Sharon Stones . Note that, a rare thing in this world of macho, Total Recall sets the scene of the female characters whose power is equal to or greater than those of men . The music is by Jerry Goldsmith :

After Terminator 2 : judgment day James Cameron, Last action hero John Mc Tiernan, True Lies in 1994 or The eraser Chuck Russell, the war machine, Schwarzenegger moves from Hollywood to the post of governor of the state of California in 2003 and sculpts his body policy to embody the America . Again tempted by the film, he plays alongside Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables 2, The last bastion Kim Jee – woon before resuming his roles in legendary Conan the barbarian and Terminator Genesys ( 5 ) :

The icing on the cake of the figure of the self – made – man to the american, here is the title Pump it up – the motivation song singer Andreas Gabalier, who evokes the career inspiring actor . Schwarzenegger has accepted the invitation of this latter, and tried a few measures of rap .