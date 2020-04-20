The music, the talent and hope unite millions of people online for support workers in health

The superstar Lady Gaga has promised and delivered a ” love letter to the world “, with an extraordinary series of artists multi-generational, including the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Beyoncé, John Legend, Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, and dozens of others who have succeeded one another during an eight-hour show, alternating music and testimonies of the workers of the world and the communities that support them in the fight against the Covid-19.

“We are facing a crisis that is not like any other. To overcome it, we need to unite “, said the Secretary-general of the United Nations, António Guterresin a video message. “Tonight, through the universal language of music, we salute the bravery and sacrifice of the heroes of health and others. By doing this, we remember the most vulnerable “.

In the middle of the performance intimate and moving, recorded by artists who, for the most part, they shelter among them, the head of the UN has seized the opportunity to reiterate his call for a cease-fire overall in the bloody conflicts around the world, ” to focus on our common enemy – the virus “.

He thanked the viewers, artists, organizers, scientists and the sponsors of the world event for their support of the world health Organization (WHO) and other humanitarian agencies, who lead the multilateral effort aimed at reversing the trend of the pandemic Covid-19.

Build-back-better

“Together, we will beat this virus and to rebuild a more just world – as citizens of the world and the United Nations,” said Mr. Guterres.

Speaking earlier in the night, the president of the general Assembly of the United Nations, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, told millions of viewers online, in the course of the 75 years that have passed since the founding of the United Nations, ” the solidarity was our first and best line of defense “.

You embody the best of humanity – Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, president of the general Assembly of the United Nations

“Today, we are united as a single world, to thank our health workers and our community workers are essential first line. You embody the best of humanity “, he stressed.

“Taking care of the most vulnerable in our communities, often at the cost of great personal sacrifice, you protect everyone, everywhere. You are first in line, to face this storm. Don’t forget that we are with you “, argued the President of the general Assembly.

Accelerate the race to find a vaccine





UN Video The deputy Secretary-general of the united nations, Amina Mohammed (December 2019)

For his part, the deputy Secretary-general, Amina Mohammed, has said in the hearing world than being home, we ” help our brave health care workers “, and echoed the theme of the campaign for the United Nations sustainable development Goals (SDGS) for 2030, it said that it was essential ” not to leave anyone behind, and to accelerate our race to find a vaccine “.

“After all, the Covid-19, where it is, is a threat to people everywhere in the world,” she stressed. “Let us continue to fight together to stop the pandemic, support to the most vulnerable and build-back-better, in solidarity.”

In a world where so many people now live confined to their homes, the unprecedented spectacle of so many singers and renowned artists doing the same has made the intimacy and humility offered by their words and their music all the more powerful and authentic.

The only comparable event, in support of efforts to improve the relief of the famine in the world in the mid-1980s with Live Aid, was a carnival of rock and pop, in stages, which would be unheard of at the time of the sars coronavirus.

To close the evening, the head of the world health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on his Twitter account, described the quartet’s final, led by Lady Gaga and surprise guest Celine Dion ” beautiful end to an important concert of One world, Together in the house that has brought the solidarity, the compassion, the art and the humor, to millions of people, lasting several hours and over several time zones “.