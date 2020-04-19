“The mysterious star of 12 coups de midi” found today ? Not sure… (video)



“The mysterious star of 12 coups de midi “. There are no more than 2 boxes on the mysterious star of the game of TF1 ” The Twelve strokes of midday “. So it is today that the face of the personality that is hidden will be discovered. And if one follows the logic, it is today that Eric will find the right answer. Unless…



Those who witnessed the shoots say that the master of midi in the title is not going to recognize it immediately. It must be said that the famous Youtubeuse who is behind this star is not necessarily known to all.

So info or intox ? Eric will it recognize the first shot, our personality ? To find out, go as early as 12 hours on TF1.



“The mysterious star of 12 coups de midi” : indices

The opportunity to make a point about the indexes :

Reminder cues are visible on the shooting star : a rat and/or mouse; a huge road and/or an airport runway for some; a small portion of chips; a hand holding a phone; a controller for console video, a carpet of pink color, a dancer in a tutu.

The names already proposed : Tommy Lee Jones, Johnny Depp, Johnny Hallyday, Benoît Poelvoorde, Lio, Bruno Salomone, Alain Chabat, Jean-Paul Rouve, Olivier Baroux, Gérard Darmon, Samuel L. Jackson, JoeyStarr, Alexandre Astier, Jean-Claude Vandamme, Kad Merad, Katy Perry, Bruce Willis, Diane Kruger, Eric Judor, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman, Christopher Walken, Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Saldana.

And otherwise

Note that Eric has won 300 euros to be shared in this Saturday noon, of whom 150 are for his pot.

Today Sunday 151 th participation and a prize pool starting 738.491 euros.

Extract video

For those of you who like pictures, check out Yvette, a candidate radiant !

Thank You Yvette 🙏

You are a true ray of sunshine ☀️@TF1 @EndemolShineFr pic.twitter.com/dvRSu3pnpw — Jean-Luc Reichmann (@JL_Reichmann) April 18, 2020

If this video does not start on your screen, you will find it there on Twitter by clicking HERE.

Next appointment with The “12 coups de midi” today as early as 12 hours on TF1, but also on MYTF1 in video, streaming and replay.

