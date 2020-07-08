THE MYSTERY OF the DRAGON SEAL : Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the sequel of the Legend Of Viy [Actus Blu-Ray et DVD]

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan are the guests of the suite of The Legend Of Viy title The Mystery Of The Dragon Seal that comes out this week on DVD and Blu-Ray.

If Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan had been established as headlining a box-office success in the decade of the 90, there is no doubt that they have skyrocketed in the box office. This is, however, only in 2004 they have played together for the first time for a brief meeting in Around The World In Eighty Days. It is located sixteen years later, in 2020, unfortunately no one to hold than that of the supporting roles in the film Russian The Mystery Of The Dragon Seal : The Legend Of The Dragonthe following The Legend Of Viy who will come out on it is also directly on Blu-Ray and DVD in AB Video Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Once more, the editor is in the economy offers no bonus to accompany the film.

In The Mystery Of The Dragon Seal : The Legend Of The Dragonwe have the explorer and world famous cartographer Jonathan Green commissioned by the Russian Emperor Peter 1 The Great to go to draw the first card of the part is to the East of Russia. On the way to a great journey that will take you to Chinathe cartographer is going to do a lot of amazing discoveries, meet with strange creatures, to make the knowledge of a chinese Princess and find yourself facing a deadly masters of the martial arts The Dragon Kingthe King Of All Dragons. What could be even more dangerous than meeting face-to-face with Viy off to do it again ? That is what is going to be stronger this time ? The skepticism unyielding of the scientists, or the good old black magic that has taken over the eastern lands ?

Not to be confused with the trilogy of the Russian federation, released on DVD in France under the name of Chronicles of Viy, The Legend Of Viy and its sequel The Mystery Of The Dragon Seal : The Legend Of The Dragon are another free adaptation of the new Viy youth to the work of the great Russian writer Nicolas Gogol appeared in march, 1835, in the second volume of Mirgorod and published in France in 1845 under the title of The King Of The Gnomes in the collection New Russian. As the first component, this result is always achieved by Oleg Stepcheno. Also he is the one who still wrote the script with the same duo Alexey A. Petrukhin and Oleg Stepchenkio.

The Legend Of Viy that has been the most successful in film in Russia in 2014, its sequel The Mystery Of The Dragon Seal : The Legend Of The Dragon see in co-production with China and the united States and enjoy the hit of an increased budget to acquire many of the guests in the support functions, such as Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rutger Hauer famous for his role in Blade Runner and Charles Dance playing in Game Of Thrones. The main role of Jonathan Green is always held by Jason Flemyng who currently plays in the series Pence. He found his partner Anna Churina in the role of Miss Dudley, Yuri Kolokolnikov recently seen in 6 of the Metro and Hitman & The Bodyguard play Peter The Great and the chinese actress Xingtong Yao you are going to play the princess Cheng Lan.