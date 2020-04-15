The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey courtesy of Sony

In the framework of the initiative entitled Play At Home, Sony decides to make a surprise to confined with a PS4. From Thursday, 1 a.m., until 5 may, it is indeed possible to obtain — permanently — Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey, without spending a single cent. Note that the operation is not reserved to subscribers of PS+.

A beautiful gift this is, with no less than 4 tracks as good as each other. The collection Uncharted above includes the first 3 games of the franchisein their version, remastered 2015. As for Journey, this is the perfect opportunity to marvel at a good kick in the face of its aesthetic licked, and his soundtrack to the heady.

However, Germany and China should the impasse on Uncharted to go see the side of Knack 2. Free to you to judge if it is better or not (no).

The initiative Play at Home of the firm nippon moreover stop not there. History does not let the small studios go up in smoke, Sony is putting in place a fund $ 10 million to help the self-employed who undergo more pandemic than others.

In short, the message is clear : stay home and play.