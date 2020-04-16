The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey on PS4

To help you better cope with the confinement, Sony offers Uncharted : The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey to all players on PS4 from tomorrow and until may 6. Even better, the subscription to PlayStation Plus is not even required.

If you have already done the tour of your library of video games, including many PC games available during the containment, you have two new titles PS4 to discover free of charge.

According to the blog of PlayStation, this offer is part of the initiative of Sony called Play at Home that encourages players to stay home and to adhere to the social distancing in order to help in the fight against Covid-19. In addition, the initiative includes a fund of $ 10 million to support the small studios of independent games who may be experiencing financial difficulties during the pandemic.

Once the two games are added to your library, you will be able to keep them indefinitely. They can be recovered from tomorrowon Thursday , April 16, at 1 o’clock in the morning until Wednesday, may 6,, same time. Note that if you are not in range of your console, you can retrieve it directly from the browser version of the PlayStation Network by following the links below.

Encourage the players to stay home during the pandemic

It no longer Unchartedthe famous series of video games adventure exclusively available on PS4, PS3 and PS Vita. Developed by Naughty Dog, this is probably one of the most popular franchises of Sony. So iconic that a movie Uncharted with Mark Whalberg and Tom Holland is now in production. Released in 2015, Uncharted : The Nathan Drake Collection includes the first three installment of the franchise. The adventures of Nathan Drake ends up in Uncharted 4 : A Thief”s End on PS4. It is currently offered free to subscribers of PS Plus.

Journey is an adventure type game available on PS4, PC and iOS. It was released initially on the PlayStation in 2012. Very famous for its relaxing atmosphere and its unique atmosphereit is the ideal break between two sessions of action-adventure on Uncharted.

