Swe host Marie-Louise Arsenault has unveiled the five novels selected for discussion in this third edition in its new format : Horse indianRichard Wagamese, defended by Romeo saganash section; Moncton Mantra, Gérald Leblanc, defended by Julie Aubé of the Hay Babies; A family link, Nadine Bismuth, defended by France D’amour; The bad mother, Marguerite Andersen, defended by Dominique Demers, and The sun of the lake, which layerJ. R. Léveillé, defended by Alpha Toshineza.