The natural? Kim Kardashian wears only transparent stockings

Business and socialite Kim Kardashian shared on her official Instagram account, a new photograph in which she appears showing off her charms and tremendous curves while promoting a new line of translucent stockings.

Undoubtedly Kendall Jenner’s older sister continues to be a big social media celebrity, each of her posts becoming trendy however this increases even more when she posts content where she shows even more skin than usual, as it was in this new post.

On the official Instagram account of the beautiful socialite Kim Kardashian, we find more than 207 million followers, one of the highest amounts in the app so it tends to become a great advantage for her when promoting any of her products, because as you will remember Kim Kardashian is also a great entrepreneur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

It has been 22 hours since the main photograph of this note was published, in this time already has 5 million 325 thousand 522 like’s, obviously, these will continue to increase within the following days, and is that the beautiful model in addition to entrepreneur and personality of the Internet tends to publish quite daring content however on some occasions as the present captivates even more her fans.

In the image we see her sitting with her legs a little collected, what immediately catches her eye is her skin because at first glance she seems not to be wearing anything on top of what was surely for many was something more than surprising.

With her hands she is covering her enormous charms these have them crossed, her legs which immediately attract attention by the brightness that is immediately appreciated make her hips mark, even more, her hair wears him loose for the moment she has it quite long so long that it reaches close to her hips.

By paying attention to the image you will notice something interesting in Kim Kardashian’s feet, because it seems that her fingers were erased in the editing of the image, however immediately by noticing this and obviously reading the description you will notice that she is wearing some stockings and that the brightness of her legs is a product of the material with which it is made.

Kim Kardashian’s photoshoots are always interesting, because not only does a single photographer work with her but several people are part of the production, for this image the model leaned towards a warm tone with a background that combined with the tone of her skin and that will not attract so much attention, that’s why they may have decided to use some kind of curtain made of bamboo.

As for the comments received by the Instagram star, she has more than 40 thousand, many of them claim that the entrepreneur and model are quite beautiful, one of her very excited admirers wrote that her photograph had made her not only the day but until the month.