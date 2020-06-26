The nature of the base of the adventure of Sidiailles change of manager before it is open every day from 1 July

Open weekends and holidays from may 30, for the part accrobranche (tree trail), and from the 13th of June for the next snack and water in the base, the base nature aventure de Sidiailles, arranged in the edge of the lake, you will return to your usual daily activity of the summer beginning Wednesday, July 1.

On the same date, the address of the web page are owned by the county council of the Dear, will officially hand the community of communes of the Berry-Big Sur (BGS) to those of the public corporation local (SPL) of the 1000 places of the Berry, made in the year 2017 by the Department and the community of communes la Septaine in order to share the management of tourist sites.

Paintball and eco-lodge in the study

The relay, planned for several months, was approved at the session of the département of June. “The company’s Antipodes, obviously, will continue to animate the site,” says Veronica Fenoll, first vice-president of the departmental council and president of the 1,000 places from the Berry. We do not expect large changes at the moment. We’re going to continue with the planned investments and the increase in continuity. “

The decision is mentioned by, among others, a project of paintball, as well as a project of accommodation type eco-lodge, in the study of the SPL. Jobs are also advertised before the end of 2020, in the storage part and the animation of the old building of collective accommodation, to accommodate in the best conditions to the client of the deck and the installation of a tourist information point.

“The experience to accompany them “

Through the incorporation of the 1,000 places from the Berry, Sidiailles will have a strength equivalent to that of the four other main tourist sites are already managed by the SPL : the Pole of the horse and the donkey, Lignières-La Celle-Condé, the People of Ghoul, around the lagoon, to Bessais-le-Fromental, the Pole-star of time and Space metal-halle of Grossouvre.

“The SPL has the experience and hindsight to be able to really accompany it, continues to Veronique Fenoll. The site of Sidiailles is beautiful. To the south of the department, is a great asset. Again this year, with the Covid-19, people perhaps not too much to move and stay in France. It is a place where everyone can spend very beautiful days of vacation. “

Last fall, Berry-Big South had denounced, in advance, the agreement binding on the Department until September of 2020 for the management of the database of Sidiailles, saying that it does not have the financial means, human and material take off. “It has become a site of economic development and tourism essential, which welcomes more than 60,000 visitors in the summer, and this site needs a vision and a communication division “, he pointed out while Nicolas Nauleau, vice-president of the Large Berry of the South in charge of sports and recreation.

“A considerable advantage for the southern department “

The community commons was resumed in 2011, on the basis of Sidiailles previously managed by a union and has been developed with the company Antipodes. In the last five years, in addition to the investments made by the Department, nearly 400,000 euros were invested in the dog-sled tours, the renewal of the sand of the beach, the games, the bar, the terrace, the equipment for water sports, pedal boats, security, etc

The management of very high calibre, appreciated Veronica Fenoll : “there was a shortfall of attendance prior to 2011 in the site of Sidiailles and the community of communes has worked really well, in nine years, on the back. We are proud to continue the great work already done. “

Marlene Lestang