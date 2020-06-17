The Nest : Jude Law is disturbing in the trailer

“The Nest”, with Jude Law and Carrie Coon reveals itself in a first trailer for intriguing and disturbing. Directed by Sean Durkin, the film promises to be a terrible ordeal for a family.

Jude Law and Carrie Coon as a couple in The Nest

The IFC Film has just presented the first trailer of The Nest with Jude Law and Carrie Coon, one of the stars of The Leftovers. The two actors play a married couple in search of a new beginning. Are installed in an isolated house, where everything is going to go for a ride. The trailer of this, in any case, an approach is quite dark and disturbing.

A trailer is intriguing

The Nest follow the story of a business man, charming and ambitious called Rory (Jude Law). He moved with his wife (Carrie Coon) and his two sons in the united States to England, his native land. The plan is to enrich London in full boom of the 1980s. While the career of Rory is progressing in the city, his family has difficulties to adapt to this new environment. The isolation and the financial problems are not slow to comment on the balance of the family.

The film is directed by Sean Durkin. This young canadian filmmaker has already shown through Martha Marcy May Marlenethe drama of america in 2012, in particular, has been used by Elizabeth Olsen. The Nest it is his second feature filmbased on one of your own scenarios. The film is being developed by the BBC of the Film. The rest of the casting is another of Adeel Akhtar, Michel Alexandre González, Charlie Shotwell, and Michael Culkin.

The Nest promises to deal with the family problems that are inherent to each family. The material seems to show a slow descent to the underworld, even more weight, in the face of the destruction of the family nest. Sean Durkin is likely to sign a very dark color the structure of the family and the destruction of the same. As for Jude Law, which promises to be of fear and hatred.

The Nest it is expected that the next 18 of September in the united States but still has no release date French.