The net value of Dax Shepard is much lower than that of Kristen Bell and he is okay with it

Listen, when your wife is a comedienne and actress, a mom, and extraordinary, a goddess among mere mortals Kristen Bell, sometimes there are ways not to be at the height. Although her husband Dax Shepard has had great success as a comic actor, it is not as instantly recognizable as Bell. Bell became a household name for her role as Eleanor on The Good Place, the title role on Veronica Mars and Sarah Marshall in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Shepard himself is known for his roles in films such as Idiocracy and Without A Paddle, and tv shows like Parenthood. Is concerned there not to be at the height of the Bell, especially in regard to the question of the value net?

Shepard is totally cool with his wife who earns a lot more money than him. In fact, it is probably just glad that his family is so safe, because he spoke openly about on his podcast Armchair Expert of the difficulties of growing up poor.

Bell also spoke of the importance for the couple to raise a girls self-reliant. Shepard probably thinks that it is wonderful for his daughters to see their mom kick ass and take names in his career.

The couple is together since 2007, after a first meeting without sparks romantic which has lead to a genuine flirtation, a few weeks later. Shepard proposed in 2009, but they waited to get married in recognition of the lack of equal marriage for same-sex couples. They were married officially in 2013 after the overthrow of prop 8 in California.

They now have two daughters, Lincoln and Delta. One of the many reasons why Shepard is probably satisfied to earn less than his wife is the fact that her income helps to provide for the needs of their family and give the girls something to aspire to.

Dax Shepard has had a lot of success with his podcast recently

Even if it is not also known as Bell, Shepard is still trying to crush the front of the career. His podcast, Armchair Expert, he co-hosted with the writer and actress Monica Padman, has recently met with much success and continues to gain in popularity over time.

The Los Angeles Times has called the podcast “totally unique” because of the rotation of Shepard on the format of the podcast, popularized by pioneers like Marc Maron and Howard Stern. In fact, it is probably considered to be his the most successful project to date. This is impressive given his career as an actor, who plays in shows like Parenthood, The Ranch, and Robot Chicken.

So, what exactly is his or her net worth and how to compare it to that of Kristen Bell?

The net value of Shepard is estimated to be approximately $ 12 million, which is not bad at all! Its money comes primarily from the roles of actor, which began when it appeared in the issue of prank punk’d in 2002. However, the Bell is certainly beat on the money front with a net worth estimated at about $ 20 million – yowza! It is clear that the fact of being busy (and to play the voice in a classic Disney like Frozen, and Frozen (II) has its financial benefits!

The famous couple has a net worth combined of approximately $ 32 million, which allows Shepard to put aside his fears about his children who become poor, like him. Given that the two have recently launched Hello Bello, a range of products for babies herbal, one can expect that their net worth combined is increased accordingly.