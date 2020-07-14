The neverending story, the 12 of July in the Art : the unforgettable song of recovery in the strangest Things – CinéSéries – CAMEROON MAGAZINE – CAMEROON INFO

The neverending STORY, THE 12 of JULY IN the ART : The UNFORGETTABLE SONG of RECOVERY IN the strangest THINGS

“The neverending story” is a cult movie of the 80’s. It is Impossible not to sing the main song of the film the only mention of his name : the never ending Story. And for those who are too young to know, the number of Netflix “Strange Things” back to the taste of the day, during the broadcast of season 3. It explains everything.

The neverending story is a film released in 1984, the German director Wolfgang Petersen just after the famous Das Boot (The Boat). You know that the same Wolfgang Petersen, who has signed Troy 2004 with Brad Pitt and Eric Bana. The story without end is a co-production of German-american (Die unendliche Geschichte / The Neverending Story), filmed in Germany, but in English with young american actors Barret Oliver (Bastien) and Noah Hathaway (Atreyu). The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Michael Ende, and will feature two suites.

In a first moment, The neverending story tells the story of a young Bastien, who discovers a mysterious book in the library. But what is the secret contains this strange book called “The neverending story” ? Irresistibly drawn to this story, the child will discover the extraordinary world of Fantasia. So here we are, immersed in the Fantasy with the hero Atreyu who is on a mission to find a cure for the empress is sick, who is going to save this world.

A whole generation has been lulled by the magic of this fanciful tale. The never-ending story, will be remembered for several reasons, including its fantastic bestiary, which include: the nice dragon Falkor, the fearsome wolf, Gmork, and above all (not without difficulty) the unforgettable and brave steed of Atreyu : Artax ! But there’s another thing on The never-ending story that we will never forget. This is the soundtrack of the movie, with the song sung by limahl (ex-leader of the band Kajagoogoo), and which bears the title : The Neverending Story.

No one has forgotten the melody of this catchy song only that he shoots in the 80’s. Composed by Giorgio Moroder – who is none other than the composer’s oscar-winning Midnight Express, Flashdance (What a Feeling) and Top Gun (Take my Breath away) – the song, the Neverending Story, a duet with Beth Anderson is taken from the album by limahl don’t Suppose. The single has sold over 4 million copies in the world. In reference to the film and its title, the song has no beginning or end. And The never ending Story disappears while the mixture, which is without end !

In addition, there is a second version in French, in duet with Ann Calvert, in the words of Pierre-André Dousset. Unfortunately, we are not able to qualify this version of success, since in addition to the choirs, we do not understand large thing. He prefers, therefore, considerably from the original version. Check it out for yourselves :

The July 4, 2019, came out of the 3rd season of the odd Things on Netflix. A season taking place in 1985, shortly after the publication of The neverending story and the success of its soundtrack. The series of Netflix, surf clearly in the 80’s, it uses the tube inevitable The never ending Story in one of the episodes, which makes the song by limahl the flavor of the day. Dustin is also known as Dust-bun (Gaten Matarazzo) and his girlfriend Suzie aka Suzie-poo (Gabriella Pizzolo) sing in duet of The never ending Story. (Re)discover the excerpt below :

By limahl could not dream of better ! The back of the success has been immediate with a projection of the video source clip was increased by 800% in just a couple of days, according to YouTube, while Spotify has reported an increase of 825% of the requests for the song. And Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) had launched a challenge based on the song ” on Instagram. Suffice it to say, it is a good rebirth for The never ending Story by limahl who took the opportunity to express its gratitude to the giant’s streaming ! Despite everything, the singer has confessed to not having seen the series, but he has seen the extracts from the duo above.

This was not the first time that by limahl could see a similar increase in requests for one of their songs. In the famous episode interactive the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch by David Slade, posted on Netflix by the end of 2018, the song ” Too Shy – you’re too shy shy, hush-hush, eye-to-eye, what say you ?- of his group Kajagoogoo had been used and had seen his popularity rises suddenly. Thanks To Netflix !

