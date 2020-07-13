The neverending story, the 12 of July in the Art : the unforgettable song of recovery in the strangest Things

“The neverending story” is a cult movie of the 80’s. It is Impossible not to sing the main song of the film the only mention of his name : the never ending Story. And for those who are too young to know, the number of Netflix “Strange Things” back to the taste of the day, during the broadcast of season 3. It explains everything.

Little reminder about The neverending story

The neverending story is a film released in 1984, the German director Wolfgang Petersen just after the famous Das Boot (The Boat). You know that the same Wolfgang Petersen, who has signed, among others Trojan in 2004, with Brad Pitt and Eric Bana. The neverending story it is a co-production of German-american (Die unendliche Geschichte / The Neverending Story), tour in Germany, but in English with young american actors Barret Oliver (Bastien) and Noah Hathaway (Atreyu). The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Michael Ende, and will feature two suites.

In a first moment, The neverending story it tells the story of the young Bastien, who discovers a mysterious book in the library. But what is the secret contains this strange book called “The neverending story” ? Irresistibly drawn to this story, the child will discover the extraordinary world of Fantasia. So here we are, immersed in the Fantasy with the hero Atreyu on a mission to find a cure for the empress is sick, who is going to save this world.

A whole generation has been lulled by the magic of this fairy tale the fantasy. The neverending story he will be remembered for several reasons, including its fantastic bestiary, which include: the nice dragon Falkor, the fearsome wolf, Gmork, and above all (not without difficulty) the unforgettable and brave steed of Atreyu : Artax ! But there is another thing in The neverending story we will never forget. It is the soundtrack of the filmwith in the head the song sung by limahl (ex-leader of the band Kajagoogoo), and titled : The Neverending Story.

Top Atreyu (Noah Hathaway) with Falkor, down to the very unpleasant Gmork.

The Neverending Story : the song

No one has forgotten the melody of this song catchy only hardcover in the 80’s. Composed by Giorgio Moroder – who is none other than the composer, winner of an oscar of The midnight Express, Flashdance (What a Feeling) and Top Gun (Take my Breath) – the song The Neverending Story a duet with Beth Anderson is taken from the album by limahl Do not try to Guess. The single has sold more 4 million copies in the world. In reference to the film and its title, the song it has neither a beginning nor an end. As well The Neverending Story disappears while the mixture, which is without end !

In addition, there are a second version in French duet with Ann Calvert, in the words of Pierre-André Dousset. Unfortunately, we are not able to qualify this version of success, since in addition to the choirs, we do not understand large thing. He prefers, therefore, considerably from the original version. Check it out for yourselves :

A rise in the price of the song until the year 2019

The July 4, 2019, came out of the 3rd season Strange Things on Netflix. A season taking place in 1985, shortly after the release of The neverending story and the success of its soundtrack. The series of Netflix, surf clearly in the 80’s, it uses the tube inevitable The Neverending Story in one of the episodes, which makes the song by limahl the flavor of the day. Dustin is also known as Dust-bun (Gaten Matarazzo) and his girlfriend Suzie aka Suzie-poo (Gabriella Pizzolo) sing a duet The Neverending Story. (Re)discover the excerpt below :

By limahl could not dream of better ! The back of the success was immediate watching the video clip of origin increased by 800% in just a couple of days, according to YouTube, while Spotify has reported an increase of 825% of the requests for the song. And Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) had launched a challenge based on the song ” on Instagram. Suffice it to say, it is a good rebirth The Neverending Story by limahl who took the opportunity to express its gratitude to the giant’s streaming ! Despite everything, the singer has confessed to not having seen the series, but he has seen the extracts from the duo above.

It was this is not the first time that by limahl could see a similar increase in requests for one of their songs. In the famous episode interactive Black Mirror: Bandersnatch David Slade, posted on Netflix by the end of 2018, the song Too Shy – You’re too shy shy, hush-hush, eye-to-eye, what say you ?- of his group Kajagoogoo had been used and had seen his popularity rises suddenly. Thanks To Netflix !

The neverending story it will be broadcast(e) 12 of July at 21h in the Art.