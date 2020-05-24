the new action movie from Netflix with Chris Hemsworth

Alert big action movie full of testosterone : Tyler Rake ( in VO : Extraction) is available on Netflix as of this morning . A film that tells the story of a lone mercenary who must rescue the son of a drug lord that is located in Bangladesh .

And obviously, it’s not going to be in the mild . Tyler Rake combines all the ingredients of the action movie on steroids : violence, guns, cops are corrupt, and a hero who seems invincible. The film is in the tradition of the franchise of action such as Mission Impossible or Jason Bournewith a main character much more complex than it seems, and a story filled with twists that makes you not bored . In addition, the film offers us a particular scene quite memorable : a sequence of 15 minutes of a race – car chase .

The film is directed by Sam Hargrave, who was the coordinator of cascade on the last two Avengers. This is where he met Chris Hemsworthbut especially the brothers Russo who have made the last two Avengers and Captain America and that produce Tyler Rake. It is also one of them, Joe Russo, who wrote the screenplay of the film, and who proposed to Sam Hargave to make his first film as a director . And at the start the film did not have the same mind : he was going to take place in South Africa with Dwayne Johnson the primary role . And despite the love for him, Chris Hemsworth seems to be the perfect choice for this film, where it plays its role without being too much . It is also found in the casting of the actress iranian Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour aka the sheriff Hopper in Stranger Things.

The film is not a head – of work, but met the criteria that is expected of him and offers us a good dose of adrenaline and entertainment . Moreover, it would not be at all surprising that Netflix is making it a franchise, if the – it works well .