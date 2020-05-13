The new album of Beyoncé, “a declaration of love to Africa”

New York – “A declaration of love to Africa” with several artists from the continent, but also american stars like Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar: Beyoncé has released Friday, his new album, “The Lion King: The Gift”, after having lent his voice to a character in the new version of the cult film of Disney’s “The Lion King”.



The album, produced by the queen of pop has 27 titles. Childish Gambino, Pharrell, and Tierra Whack there have also collaborated, in the company of Blue Ivy Carter, 7 years old, which is no other than the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

“I wanted to be authentic about what makes the beauty of the music in Africa“said on the ABC star, who gives his voice to Nala in “The Lion King“by 2019, a remake of the famous cartoon.

“The Gift“is an album that is separate from the official trailer of the film, even if the two contain the final single from Beyoncé, “Spirit“.

With strong accents afrobeat, it is also interspersed with dialogues from the “Lion King“.

Among the artists who participated in the album include musicians, nigerian, Tekno, Yemi Alade and Mr. Eazi, as well as the ghanaian artist Shatta Wale.

The Cameroonian Salatiel is attached to Beyoncé and Pharrell on “Water“.

“I wanted to be sure to find the best talent from Africa, and not just use some sounds and make my own interpretation“said Beyoncé.





The album is “a mixture of genres and collaborations, ( … ) It is influenced by everything from R&B to pop, passing by hip-hop and afrobeat“, she added.