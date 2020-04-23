The new album of Lady Gaga presents Blackpink and fans of K-pop can’t wait

The album, entitled “Chromatica”, has a title called “Sour Candy”, which does other than queens of Blackpink.
Blackpink – which consists of members Jennie, Lisa, rose and Jisoo – has always dominated the charts music not only in South Korea, but also in the United States, with hits such as “Kill This Love” and “DDU-DU-DDU – DU. ”
The new album of Gaga’s 16 tracks also include “Stupid Love,” which has already been published, and a song featuring Elton John titled “Sine From Above”. Another song, titled “Rain On Me”, featuring Ariana Grande.
But a lot of people who react to the tweet of Gaga seem to be big fans of Blackpink.
“Yes, GagaPink happens, the queen of pop and queens of kpop”, reads one comment.
The song with Gaga is not the first time that the group K-pop has been working with a western artist. Their song with Dua Lipa entitled “Kiss and Make Up” arrived on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018.
“Chromatica” was originally scheduled to come out April 10, but Gaga announced in march that it was postponing its launch due to the coronavirus.
“It is a period so eventful, and scary for all of us, and even if I believe that art is one of the strongest that we have for we bring joy and healing during moments like this, it does not seem to me to just release this album with everything that is happening during this global pandemic “, she then posted on Twitter.
Although Gaga has not announced the new release date of his album, there is no doubt that when he is released, the songs will be epic.