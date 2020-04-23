The new album of Lady Gaga presents Blackpink and fans of K-pop can’t wait





The album, entitled “Chromatica”, has a title called “Sour Candy”, which does other than queens of Blackpink.

Blackpink – which consists of members Jennie, Lisa, rose and Jisoo – has always dominated the charts music not only in South Korea, but also in the United States, with hits such as “Kill This Love” and “DDU-DU-DDU – DU. ”

The new album of Gaga’s 16 tracks also include “Stupid Love,” which has already been published, and a song featuring Elton John titled “Sine From Above”. Another song, titled “Rain On Me”, featuring Ariana Grande.

But a lot of people who react to the tweet of Gaga seem to be big fans of Blackpink.