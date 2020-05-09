The new album of Selena Gomez will be released on January 10, 2020

(Relaxnews) – The musician has unveiled a short video announcing the release of his upcoming album in next January.

Watch the teaser of the upcoming album by Selena Gomez on YouTube : https://youtu.be/ekVysfpOM7w

Soberly called “SG2” on Apple Musicthe disc, scheduled for the 10th of January next, should contain the last two singles from Selena Gomez, “Look at Her Now” and “Lose You to Love Me”. On a publication’s Instagram, Selena Gomez has clarified that the title, the cover and the tracklist would soon be unveiled.

This new album is a follow up to “Revival”, released in 2015. Since this last disc studio, the young woman has chained singles, including “Bad Liar”, “Back to You”, “Wolves” with Marshmello, “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo, or even “Fetish” with Gucci Mane. According to Pitchfork, these securities could be compiled in the Deluxe edition of that album.