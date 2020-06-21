The new Avengers, Marvel started to assemble

All the movies and series of television of Marvel included in the phase 4 have been delayed due to the new pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Some u.s. States have begun to open their economies, and Marvel should take over the production of several projects that have been interrupted in recent months.

A variety of rumors have surfaced this week, providing details in several films and television series of the phase 4 of the MCU should soon finish stories or photos main.

Other reports indicate that Marvel is playing new roles, and seeks to enter into agreements with new talent for upcoming projects.

The new coronavirus has ruined the film in the year 2020. As all of the other interior spaces populated by large crowds, the theaters present a significant risk of transmission of COVID-19. That is why they are closed for months in the world, and why it is always risky going to see a movie at this time when your community opens. Some scholars have gone ahead and experimented with the first releases of films online, see some success with the strategy. However, every box office hit the year 2020, which has been delayed for several months. The delays have been the most affected to Disney in regard to its properties of Marvel, which earn billions of dollars each year. This is because all these movies are interconnected. This is the type of narrative, which has transformed the End of the game in the movie of the most talked-about of the decade, allowing Disney to break all box office records. Disney bet now that the way that Marvel presents complex stories help you to sell your streaming service Disney + million people who are attached to films of the Avengers.

The pandemic has forced Disney to delay your first Black Widow, which has had a cascading effect on all the titles of MCU Phase 4. All the films had to be rescheduled, and this is not only the desire of Disney to make these movies in the theaters, which has caused delays. The production was discontinued for all the adventures of the phase 4 of the MCU, Black Widow, being the only completed project to date. Social distancing measures have interrupted the work in all the new tv series of Marvel, which should have been released this year, and the director of photography has been done on any of them. However, while the united States and other countries are beginning to open, we hear more and more rumors that Marvel has been begun to reorganize their old and new Avengers for phase 4.

The black Widow arrives early

The first film in the MCU Phase 4 should be on the 6 of November, and the film is more likely to be delayed once more that to be released in Disney + if the pandemic worsens. But some people may see before this, and this are the NBA players and their families who stay at the Walt Disney World Resort, while playing in Orlando.

For Walt Disney World Source: Disney will make the films available to the players and their families (once you have joined the group). This would probably include films that have not been disseminated to the general public, including the Black Widow from Marvel. – Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 16, 2020

The Eternal curriculum vitae

The Eternal is the best film of the not-Avengers Marvel with a cast of Captain America: Civil War. The film will be presented with a variety of new heroes, and some of them are likely to make the jump to the new team of Avengers. The film’s release is scheduled for early November, but the release date has been given to the Black Widow. The times are apparently still needed for the film, the actress Salma Hayek came on Instagram a couple of days ago to announce that she had been working on a few occasions. It does not say in what film she was working on, but this can only be called The Eternal.

WandaVision will be launched this year?

One of the most attractive features expected of phase 4 is the television series limited WandaVision that was supposed to come out this year. It is not known if the series will be ready for the first in the year 2020, but the Pop in a Box has just confirmed an exclusive product Scarlet Witch Funko Pop, which will be released in December or January. The products probably will not be released much before the first of the fair, so as not to spoil secrets. Again, we’ve seen all kinds of toys appear long before the titles of Marvel to which they were connected, including the products of the End mark.

Well you asked for it so I have… Scarlet Witch confirmed PIAB EXC Dec / Jan This was confirmed yesterday, so so early, but I wanted you all to know 🙂 – Pop In A Box (@PopInABox) June 17, 2020

Separately, Murphy Multiverse reports that Kathryn Hahn has said in a podcast interview that she had been hoping to resume filming of the television series. The actress will play a mysterious character in the film, the report pointing out that it could be Agatha Harkness in the series.

The falcon and the soldier of winter for the year 2020

We have already spoken of the possibility of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier begin to change in the coming months. The tv series would have to be released in August, but it is unlikely that Disney published in the time. Since then, She Henderson, makeup artist personal to Anthony Mackie, said that the series could still be released this year despite the delays. “We got a Black Captain America this year, so don’t cancel yet by 2020,” he said.

Screenshot of Instagram for Latoya Henderson, makeup artist personal to Anthony Mackie.

Loki is going to resume the shoot

Loki is also a project Disney + highly anticipated, we expect to see in Disney + shortly after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. Actress Sophia Dimartino seemed to indicate that social networks that the shooting might resume soon. Also, Tom Hiddleston was spotted by a fan in Georgia a few days ago, according to Murphy of the Multiverse.

The Actor Tom Hiddleston plays Loki in a trailer for the series Loki Disney + TV. Image Source: Marvel

New mutants and warriors

Marvel now has the rights to use all the mutants of the MCU and to make their own films of X-Men. However, none of the movies or tv series of the phase 4 does not track the X-Men. WandaVision will consist of mutants, of course. Wanda, her brother and their children are all mutants that should appear in the series. But several other mutants could be introduced in the coming movies, and television programs.

The insider’s Daniel Richtman said that Marvel soon Firestar, with MCU Cosmic, speculating that the mutant would be used to bring another team of super-heroes in the MCU – the New Warriors.

Hawk-eye sees progress

Hawkeye is just a guy with a bow, and has not received sufficient attention in the MCU up to now. Phase 4 includes a series of hawk-eye, which is likely to bring in his replacement in the team of the Avengers. A different report of the MCU Cosmic says that Marvel is launching a new character for the television series. This is the Echo, although we don’t have any other information about him for the moment.

Captain Marvel 2 may have a director

The same story that says that the production of Hawkeye plays a role again brings us a premiere even more exciting. Marvel Studios had discussed with Deborah Chow of several projects. He has directed episodes of Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, but the new gig is going to be much more than that. MCU Cosmic speculated that Chow could have a project like the Captain Marvel 2. Chow has previously worked with Disney in the hit tv series of Disney + Star Wars, The Mandalorian.

Picture of the movie Captain Marvel. Image Source: Marvel

Ms. Marvel launches

Finally, Murphy of the Multiverse was reported earlier this week that Marvel had regained the casting for Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel. We don’t have news that is going to play the super-hero, but Murphy writes that there is a great interest in the role and that Marvel ” has clearly a great care to do things well “. The television series scheduled to be filmed in Atlanta, which is home to other productions of Marvel.

Chris Smith has started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before you know it, he shared his perspective on the technologies with readers from all around the world. When he is not writing about gadgets, you fail miserably to stay away from them, although he tries desperately. But this is not necessarily a bad thing.